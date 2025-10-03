Award Banner
Hyun Bin spotted in Singapore for F1, Enhypen gets special visit with Max Verstappen

South Korean actor Hyun Bin (left) was spotted at A Ferrari Night and K-pop boy band Enhypen took a tour of the Red Bull garage ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/1%Club, Instagram/Enhypen
Esther Lam
October 03, 2025 4:58 AM

The Formula One (F1) Grand Prix is set to take place in Singapore from Oct 3 to 5 and celebrities are flying in from all over for the high-speed action and drivers.

Hyun Bin

South Korean actor Hyun Bin was seen at an event by Ferrari in Singapore.

In an Instagram video uploaded yesterday (Oct 2), the 43-year-old is seen wearing a dark suit with a sweet smile at A Ferrari Night, which took place at W Residences Marina View.

Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton and team principal Frederic Vasseur were also present.

Enhypen

K-pop boy band Enhypen were also spotted paying a special visit to Oracle Red Bull Racing's Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen.

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Jungwon are seen touring the Red Bull garage from the stage to the pit wall.

Known to be a big F1 fan, Jay, 23, took to fan platform app Weverse yesterday to express his excitement.

He wrote: "From now... I can't say 'you don't need to be nervous' to my fans anymore...

"My whole body was shaking that made me think the building floor was shaking."

The seven-member group landed in Singapore earlier this week and is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Walk the Line world tour from Oct 3 to 5.

G-Dragon and CL

K-pop superstars G-Dragon and CL are also reportedly in town and set to perform tonight at the Padang Stage in zone four.

G-Dragon was spotted rehearsing for his performance yesterday in videos uploaded on social media platform X.

Ahead of his performance, G-Dragon's Ubermensch media exhibition opened at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday.

