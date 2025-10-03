Hyun Bin spotted in Singapore for F1, Enhypen gets special visit with Max Verstappen

The Formula One (F1) Grand Prix is set to take place in Singapore from Oct 3 to 5 and celebrities are flying in from all over for the high-speed action and drivers.

Hyun Bin

South Korean actor Hyun Bin was seen at an event by Ferrari in Singapore.

In an Instagram video uploaded yesterday (Oct 2), the 43-year-old is seen wearing a dark suit with a sweet smile at A Ferrari Night, which took place at W Residences Marina View.

Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton and team principal Frederic Vasseur were also present.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPVyg5lkii6/?hl=en[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPT8Mx6CSW3/?img_index=2[/embed]

Enhypen

K-pop boy band Enhypen were also spotted paying a special visit to Oracle Red Bull Racing's Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPUJkwLE3Hv/[/embed]

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Jungwon are seen touring the Red Bull garage from the stage to the pit wall.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPTz4SADDJA/[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPTmhA1Eq1z/?img_index=4[/embed]

Known to be a big F1 fan, Jay, 23, took to fan platform app Weverse yesterday to express his excitement.

He wrote: "From now... I can't say 'you don't need to be nervous' to my fans anymore...

"My whole body was shaking that made me think the building floor was shaking."

The seven-member group landed in Singapore earlier this week and is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Walk the Line world tour from Oct 3 to 5.

G-Dragon and CL

K-pop superstars G-Dragon and CL are also reportedly in town and set to perform tonight at the Padang Stage in zone four.

G-Dragon was spotted rehearsing for his performance yesterday in videos uploaded on social media platform X.

#GDRAGON rehearsing "Who you " ahead of his performance at F1 SINGAPORE tomorrow as the HEADLINER.



His set is ~1.5 hrs long & since SG couldn't be part of his tour so it looks like he's bringing almost entire ÜBERMENSCH concert setlist for F1 (Only if the rain 🌧️ permits 😭). pic.twitter.com/NvOXjFHagI — GDRAGON'S BUTTERFLY 🦋(◕ᴗ◕)💛✌ (@Coup_dEtat5) October 2, 2025

Ahead of his performance, G-Dragon's Ubermensch media exhibition opened at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday.

[[nid:723460]]

