Jet Li spotted at Buddhist event and stage play in Singapore

Jet Li, who has maintained a low profile in recent years, was seen in Singapore recently.

The 61-year-old China-born action star, who has been a Singaporean since 2009, was spotted by multiple devotees on Sept 15 while attending the Tibetan Buddhist event Thousand-Armed Avalokiteshvara Grand Puja 2024 held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre last weekend.

Wearing a black cap and dressed in black, Jet sat in an aisle seat at the second row of the event hall and prayed together with the other devotees.

Later, he was also seen walking behind a monk while the latter conducted rituals during the event.

Jet also went onstage with other attendees to be blessed by the monks, including His Holiness the Drikung Kyabgon.



In recent years, Jet reportedly spends his time devoted to religion and took multiple trips to Tibet with his wife, former Chinese actress Nina Li and their daughters Jane and Jada.

Besides attending the Buddhist event, he also reportedly attended the stage play A Dream of Red Mansions, which performed at the Esplanade from Sept 13 to 15.

On Sept 14, a netizen shared a post on Xiaohongshu claiming that they saw Jet at the play. They added that he wore a cap and sat in a middle seat, close to the stage.

Another netizen commented: "My gosh, I didn't recognise him even though he was sitting in front of me," and the netizen who made the post responded: "He kept a very low profile."

