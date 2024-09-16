Michelle Reis lookalike, 23, crowned Miss Hong Kong 2024

Ellyn Ngai won Miss Hong Kong 2024 last night (Sept 15), beating 14 other finalists along the way.

This year's pageant was themed Proud to be a Woman and included an all-female lineup for hosts and judges, and Ellyn was bestowed her crown and sceptre by 2023 winner Hilary Chong.

The 23-year-old recent graduate, nicknamed City University of Hong Kong's Michelle Reis, became a hot favourite to win after fans drew links between her looks and those of the former actress, who was crowned Miss Hong Kong in 1988.

Ellyn admitted in a previous interview with Hong Kong media that the comparison made her feel pressured.

"Everyone knows Michelle is called the most beautiful Miss Hong Kong ever crowned. Everyone thinks she's very beautiful," she said. "I don't think I'm as beautiful as her but I'll look at this as a compliment."

However, Ellyn didn't want to be remembered just for being a Michelle Reis lookalike, but hoped the public would appreciate her because of who she is.

Emily Leung, 22, was runner-up as well as Miss Photogenic. She graduated this year from Parsons School of Design in New York and is currently pursuing her master's degree at HKU Business School.

Undergraduate student Amina Yeung, 21, emerged as second runner-up and also took home the talent award for her Peking opera performance. Born and raised in the Netherlands, she speaks English, Dutch, French and German.

