Actor Maxi Lim claps back after criticised for treating migrant workers on day out

Are small acts of kindness shared on social media praiseworthy or to be called out for being performative?

Maxi Lim's audience was of two minds when the local actor shared a video of a day out with four migrant workers.

"Fruitful weekend with some of our hardworking migrant workers," the 36-year-old captioned the video posted yesterday (March 29).

He explained further in the video that he brought the group "out for lunch and shopping last weekend". In it, the men can be seen enjoying a scrumptious meal and then taking photos in their new fits.

"Taught them how to pose with their new clothes," Maxi added with a cry-laughing emoji.

The workers appeared to be from Bangladesh, or "#blangladesh" as Maxi erroneously tagged on TikTok.

The video was met with some criticism, with one commenting that it was "attention seeking" while another sarcastically wrote that he should "bring [a] camera crew next time".

To the latter comment, Maxi curtly responded: "I bring your mother next time."

On Instagram, where Maxi cross-posted his video, his audience seemed far more impressed with the gesture.

"Nice one," commented radio DJ Sonia Chew, while content creator and drug recovery activist Simonboy wrote: "Power, bro!"

Another comment read: "That's beautiful, man, everyone should be this kind to others."

One Instagram user was even tickled by the video being a literal interpretation of Maxi's tagline "eat bro".

When another commented "So fun one meh?", Maxi responded "Not bad leh!"

Maxi isn't the only one fond of eating out with migrant workers — last August, a young man spent his 18th birthday having dinner with a group of 12.

Jaydon Larsson Dunning, a Temasek Polytechnic student, celebrated the big occasion with migrant workers from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and his family members.

His mother had come across the Makan with Migrant Workers initiative by non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats, which helps people organise and host meals for migrant workers.

Used to having small gatherings on his birthday, Dunning was initially hesitant but said: "But after my mum elaborated on what we'd be doing and why we are doing it, I thought it would be a meaningful and cool experience for all."

