Local actress Eswari Gunasagar marries boyfriend: 'You're my answered prayer'

Local actress Eswari Gunasagar is married.

The 36-year-old tied the knot with her boyfriend Shane Meyers in a wedding on Saturday (May 9).

A joint post with Colossal Weddings the following day showed video highlights of the ceremony.

As she waited to make her entrance, Eswari remarked: "I'm nervous, I'm excited and I'm just looking forward to seeing Shane."

With their backs facing each other and holding hands before the ceremony began, Meyers reassured her: "Don't stress. Everything is going to be okay, alright?"

In her speech, she told him: "I can't wait to begin this life with you as your wife. You're not just my person, you're my answer prayer."

"You have stood by me through different challenges, accepting my flaws, forgiving my mistakes and constantly encouraging me to be a better person," said Meyers before his "I do".

Her sister Shamini, an actress and former Oli 968FM radio DJ, was one of the bridesmaids, and gasped when Eswari's first look was revealed.

"I've seen her since the day she was born. I know how this day means a lot to her because it's a moment she has asked me so many times about. 'Is this going to happen to me?'" said the 39-year-old.

The couple danced to songs like Bole Chudiyan from the Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with their bridesmaids and groomsmen on the aisle and stage, with some guests joining in on the fun later on.

They had two outfits: Her in a laced white gown and him in a black suit and tie, as well as a traditional pink lehenga and a white jodhpuri suit.

Eswari was a finalist at the Miss Vasantham beauty pageant in 2011. She made her debut in the 2012 Tamil drama Vettai 2: The Next Generation. Since then, she has starred in numerous Vasantham and Channel 5 dramas, last appearing in Provocative (2025).

AsiaOne has contacted Eswari for more details.

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