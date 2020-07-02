Actress Ku Hye-sun admits she was childish in her reaction to Ahn Jae-hyun's divorce desire

South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun (left) admitted she was immature in the way she dealt with then hubby Ahn Jae-hyun's announcement last year to seek a divorce.
PHOTO: Instagram/kookoo904, Instagram/aagbanjh
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun has admitted that she was immature in the way she dealt with then hubby Ahn Jae-hyun's announcement last year to seek a divorce.

In her first TV interview to address the domestic storm, she told Access Showbiz Tonight: "I know I was very childish about it, and to those who felt uncomfortable, I'm very sorry."

Netizens had slammed Ku, 35, for washing dirty linen in public, with her online revelations in August that Ahn, 32, disrespected her and that he liked alcohol and even spoke to other women on the phone in her presence.

She also posted that Ahn would watch YouTube videos, with the sound set at a loud volume, before falling asleep.

The couple met on drama Blood in 2015 and got married the next year.

Netizens noted that she was out for blood, with the revelations leading to cosmetics brand Merbliss and fashion chain Giordano cutting ties with Ahn.

ALSO READ: Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England

He had to apologise to Oh Yeon-seo, his co-star in drama People With Flaws, after Ku posted that he was having an affair.

In her defence, Ku said on the Access show: "I felt really betrayed and hated him."

Now, she has accepted that her relationship with Ahn is over.

"I didn't want to divorce, so I fought back, but I realised it was best to give him what he wants."

It is not clear if the divorce has been finalised but Ku said she is starting a new chapter in her life, by going to London to study.

"I thought studying was the only way to refresh my mind, so I applied to go back to school."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

