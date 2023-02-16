Actress Park Min-young called in for questioning over ex-boyfriend's crypto arrest

SEOUL – South Korean prosecutors questioned K-drama actress Park Min-young on Monday (Feb 13) in connection with embezzlement allegations at Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The star’s management agency, Hook Entertainment, said in a statement on Wednesday: “We would like to offer some clarification on earlier reports published on Tuesday, which stated that Park Min-young was called in for police questioning and that she has been banned from leaving South Korea.

“Park Min-young was called in for questioning as a mere witness in the investigation, but the police did not ban her from travelling out of the country.”

The 36-year-old actress, who starred in Love In Contract and Forecasting Love And Weather (both 2022), used to date businessman Kang Jong-hyun, 41, the de facto owner of Bithumb. He was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges, including embezzlement, dereliction of duty and fraudulent transaction.

The former couple’s relationship was made public in September 2022, but she quickly stated that it was already over.

At the time, her agency released a statement saying: “Park Min-young has already broken up with the alleged person. It’s false that she received a large amount of money from the alleged person.”

Prosecutors reportedly called Park in for questioning after finding her name on a list of bank accounts which contained Bithumb’s convertible bond transactions, according to media outlet The Korea Times.

