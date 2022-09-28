Fraud convictions and mysterious wealth: Park Min-young rumoured to be dating controversial, reclusive businessman

She may be the rom-com queen, but South Korean actress Park Min-young's new rumoured boyfriend seems to be anything but a K-drama hero.

The 36-year-old is said to be dating a mysterious businessman, paparazzi-style media agency Dispatch reported today (Sept 28), saying they had been looking into him for two months.

They revealed the man to be Kang Jong-hyun, describing him as "a wealthy recluse". Dispatch claims that he may be the 'hidden' chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb. On paper, it is his sister Kang Ji-yeon who is the chairman of the company Vidente, the largest shareholder of Bithumb.

The 40-year-old has also been convicted for fraud twice. In 2014, he was sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service for defrauding a company by altering ledgers and in 2016, he was sentenced to prison for a loan scheme with a financial company.

The report, which contains photos of Min-young, 36, and her rumoured boyfriend, states that she was seen leaving his residence in Seoul's wealthy Hannam neighbourhood, travelling in his car, and driving a Lamborghini Urus, which is reportedly a gift from him.

Despite his collection of luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce and a Bentley, the source of his wealth is unclear, said Dispatch.

Min-young’s last public relationship was back in 2011, when she briefly dated actor Lee Min-ho, her co-star from K-drama City Hunter.

Hook Entertainment, which represents Min-young, responded to the media today: "We are in the process of confirming the facts. Park Min Young is currently filming for tvN's drama Love In Contract, so our confirmation of the facts are delayed. We ask for your understanding that we are unable to quickly release an official statement."

