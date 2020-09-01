Actress Sheila Sim flaunts beautiful baby bump in prenatal photoshoot

Jialing
theAsianparent
PHOTO: Instagram/sheila_sim

If you don’t already know, local model-turned-actress Sheila Sim is currently expecting her first child — a daughter — and is expected to give birth in October. 

The 36-year-old actress, who is currently 34 weeks pregnant, flaunted her beautiful baby bump in a prenatal shoot and subsequently shared the photographs on her Instagram on Aug 27. 

While she initially thought she didn’t want to do a prenatal shoot, Sheila wrote she was glad that she did eventually. 

She said: “I’m so glad I did, thanks to everyone who advised me to do it, friends and strangers alike. It was a really beautiful and joyful shoot capturing this precious moment of my first pregnancy.”

View this post on Instagram

What was i thinking when i initially thought i didn't want to do a prenatal shoot. I'm so glad i did, thanks to everyone who adviced me do it, friends and strangers alike. It was a really beautiful and joyful shoot capturing this precious moment of my first pregnancy. Thank you Hart @tomatophoto! I have never done lingerie shoot ever in my life, i was really shy even in front of Dexter and Clarence when i first stepped out. But you've made me felt really safe throughout the entire shoot. Even for a non-professional like Deon, eased into it so easily! Thank you so much @clarence_lee and @dexterng for being there and walking with me through my life's biggest milestones. When i came back to Sg from HK, from model to actress, when i got married, and now, motherhood. I am so grateful to have this very precious friendship. Thank you! More photos will be coming up soon! #sheilaloveherlife #SSpregnancyjourney #34weeks #maternityshootideas #prenatalshoot #babyWooLaLa

A post shared by Sheila Sim 沈琳宸 (@sheila_sim) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT

While she was “really shy” during the photography session as it was her first lingerie shoot, she said that her photographer made her feel safe throughout the session.

Her 40-year-old banker husband Deon Woo was also present during the shoot.

ALSO READ: Sheila Sim: 'I don't have to be perfect at being a mum because I can only just try'

Decked in a figure-hugging white bodysuit, Sheila appears relaxed and happy in subsequent posts she uploaded. 

The mum-to-be marvelled at pregnancy being a wonderful journey and sent her love to her unborn daughter —whom the couple nicknamed #babyWooLaLa. 

“Thank you #babyWooLaLa for choosing me. You’ve made my journey such an unforgettable and enjoyable one.”

She added in a separate post: “I loved you before I met you. The last 34 weeks was magic.”

The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, is said to be due for a Caesarean birth in October.

Even while heavily pregnant, Sheila has been keeping herself active by engaging in exercises such as swimming and pilates.

She wrote in a previous post: “#34 weeks into the pregnancy already! So proud that I manage to stay active the whole time. I’m sure all of this will help with my C-sect postnatal recovery! (sic)”

Sheila and Deon tied the knot in early 2018 after six months of connecting through a dating app.

View this post on Instagram

How many shots does it take to have picture perfect with your pets? Apparently never! Can't believe after bursting a series of photos, we didnt even get 1 decent shot with Jups and Pito! Hahahah! But still, I'm glad we have these photos for keepsake while #babyWooLaLa is still in the tummy. Hopefully in the future, there'll be one where we are carrying all 3 of them. How? I don't know. Maybe @deon.woo will have to carry the 2 cats, or I'll have to wait for #babyWooLaLa to be big enough to carry one of them. With all 4 females in the house, @deon.woo is gonna be our only man. Totally outnumbered by all of us female warriors! Haha! It's so exciting as we inch nearer and nearer to my due date! So much excitement, anticipation, also fear, uncertainty and unknown. With the help of meditation though, I've learnt to take things one step as a time. Because nothing is within our control, thus theres no point in being anxious or trying to expect what might happen. The pregnancy is great, and I'm enjoying all the time i have with my husband now. Speaking of which, The Art of Online Dating is happening in 2 days. A webinar that I'm hosting, happening on 19 Jul, 9pm-1030pm. If you haven't got your tickets, you can click on the link on my bio to get them! While stock lasts! #sheilaloveherlife #wearethewoosim #SSpregnancyjourney #happylife #happymarriage #sheilalovesherlovenest #happinessiseasy #contentment #adoptdontshop #rescuecats #sspositivepsychology #jupswoo #PitoMonroeWoo #familyportrait #familyof5 #28weeks

A post shared by Sheila Sim 沈琳宸 (@sheila_sim) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

 

Before #babyWooLaLa, their journey to parenthood wasn’t exactly smooth. According to Womens Weekly, the mum-to-be discovered she had fibroids in her womb that made conception difficult not long after their marriage. 

She subsequently had an operation in Sep last year to remove the fibroids. 

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

ALSO READ: Sheila Sim is preggers, but it wasn't easy due to a health condition

#Sheila Sim #pregnancy #photography #actress