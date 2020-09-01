Actress Sheila Sim flaunts beautiful baby bump in prenatal photoshoot

If you don’t already know, local model-turned-actress Sheila Sim is currently expecting her first child — a daughter — and is expected to give birth in October.
The 36-year-old actress, who is currently 34 weeks pregnant, flaunted her beautiful baby bump in a prenatal shoot and subsequently shared the photographs on her Instagram on Aug 27.
While she initially thought she didn’t want to do a prenatal shoot, Sheila wrote she was glad that she did eventually.
She said: “I’m so glad I did, thanks to everyone who advised me to do it, friends and strangers alike. It was a really beautiful and joyful shoot capturing this precious moment of my first pregnancy.”
While she was “really shy” during the photography session as it was her first lingerie shoot, she said that her photographer made her feel safe throughout the session.
Her 40-year-old banker husband Deon Woo was also present during the shoot.
Decked in a figure-hugging white bodysuit, Sheila appears relaxed and happy in subsequent posts she uploaded.
The mum-to-be marvelled at pregnancy being a wonderful journey and sent her love to her unborn daughter —whom the couple nicknamed #babyWooLaLa.
“Thank you #babyWooLaLa for choosing me. You’ve made my journey such an unforgettable and enjoyable one.”
She added in a separate post: “I loved you before I met you. The last 34 weeks was magic.”
The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, is said to be due for a Caesarean birth in October.
Even while heavily pregnant, Sheila has been keeping herself active by engaging in exercises such as swimming and pilates.
She wrote in a previous post: “#34 weeks into the pregnancy already! So proud that I manage to stay active the whole time. I’m sure all of this will help with my C-sect postnatal recovery! (sic)”
Sheila and Deon tied the knot in early 2018 after six months of connecting through a dating app.
Before #babyWooLaLa, their journey to parenthood wasn’t exactly smooth. According to Womens Weekly, the mum-to-be discovered she had fibroids in her womb that made conception difficult not long after their marriage.
She subsequently had an operation in Sep last year to remove the fibroids.
