Actress Sheila Sim flaunts beautiful baby bump in prenatal photoshoot

The 36-year-old actress, who is currently 34 weeks pregnant, flaunted her beautiful baby bump in a prenatal shoot and subsequently shared the photographs on her Instagram on Aug 27.

While she initially thought she didn’t want to do a prenatal shoot, Sheila wrote she was glad that she did eventually.

She said: “I’m so glad I did, thanks to everyone who advised me to do it, friends and strangers alike. It was a really beautiful and joyful shoot capturing this precious moment of my first pregnancy.”

While she was “really shy” during the photography session as it was her first lingerie shoot, she said that her photographer made her feel safe throughout the session.

Her 40-year-old banker husband Deon Woo was also present during the shoot.

Decked in a figure-hugging white bodysuit, Sheila appears relaxed and happy in subsequent posts she uploaded.