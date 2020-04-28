Sheila Sim is preggers, but it wasn't easy due to a health condition

What's cookin'?

Not the plethora of homemade videos from wannabe chefs during the circuit breaker period. We're talking about local actress Sheila Sim's bun in the oven.

Yesterday (April 27), the 35-year-old — who is married to banker Deon Woo — took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy which she has kept pretty low-key.

She wrote: "We've been hiding a secret... After 2 beautiful years of marriage with my confidante, my best friend, my soulmate, my partner-in-crime, our hearts are swelled with love and joy to share that our family is growing!"

However, the road to conception wasn't easy as Sheila revealed to CNA Lifestyle.

She had a health condition which hindered the couple's attempts to have a baby ⁠— after consulting fertility doctors, Sheila realised that she "had fibroids in my womb - and there were a lot of them".

She went through surgery last September to get the fibroids removed, but described the period before that as a period of "uncertainty".

"Before we went to the doctor, we didn't know that that was the reason we weren't getting pregnant. I'm always quite positive and I believe everything happens in God's time, but at some point, I told my husband, 'If we really can't conceive naturally, then so be it'."

Lo and behold, the good news arrived within five months of the operation, and Sheila has television presenter Diana Ser to thank for her advice.

Sheila explained: "I was 34 and she said, 'If you're going to be trying, get the checks done and get all the questions out of the way first.' So, that's what I did. I'm thankful for angels and their pro tips. The women's community is so strong, powerful and important… It's important to know your choices and to stay happy."

In another heartwarming twist, Sheila received the joyous news on the couple's second anniversary — they got married in 2018 — and broke the news to her hubby by giving him a card (which they do for every special occasion) with the pregnancy test kit in it.

"He was in shock for about five minutes. He couldn’t really talk. He was very, very happy. I think he’s always wanted a baby more than I, because his twin brother was already a father by the time we got married," she told CNA Lifestyle.

And she's also been keeping safe while growing a baby amid rising Covid-19 fears. She explained: "Initially, I felt a bit of anxiety and fear because it’s not just me now. If I get the virus, I know how to deal with it, but I don’t know what’s going to happen to the baby inside me.”

The model-turned-actress is also taking extra precautions by masking up, and sanitising and washing her hands.

So far so good, though, as Sheila has not experienced the common symptoms aside from the insomnia and backaches. She's had "no morning sickness or special cravings" and the latter is a surprise for her hubby as Sheila admitted to being "the kind of person who has a craving every day".

Sheila added: "He was expecting to have to travel far away at midnight to get something I specifically wanted. But none of that has happened."

It's also been easier on Sheila because many of her friends have been through pregnancy and they've been passing on their wisdom to the soon-to-be mother.

"I really don't know what I'd do without all this advice. Within my group of friends, the one who got pregnant first had to get all the information from Facebook forums. I feel so lucky because I don't have to do that ⁠— all these confinement nanny numbers were given to me."

The baby is said to be due in end September or early October, and Sheila won't be taking on future acting commitments for now apart from finishing up the second season of local dialect drama Ho Seh Bo (Hokkien for How Are You?).

