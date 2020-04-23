Congratulations! Tavia Yeung gives birth to baby girl

Things may seem pretty gloomy now, but Tavia Yeung has literally delivered some positivity.

The Hong Kong actress announced the birth of her first child in an Instagram post yesterday (April 22). Tavia, 40, is seen in the photo cradling the baby girl swathed in blankets while hubby (and fellow Hong Kong actor) Him Law embraces her from behind.

Tavia described her baby girl as a "gift from the heavens" and said that the happiness she has brought them is "incomparable".

She added: "This gift that we've been waiting for is now held tightly in our hands. Although the delivery date was earlier than expected, I'm grateful that everything went smoothly.

"This pair of new parents may be nervous, but we're also incredibly excited and blessed."

Their baby was previously reported to be due in May.

The couple got married in Oct 2016 and pregnancy rumours have been swirling over the years since Tavia openly discussed her plans for a baby.

In Aug 2019, the rumours got a new lease of life when Hong Kong media claimed that the actress had a bun in the oven because she had not been seen in public for a while and only took photos that showed the upper half of her body.

She also allegedly cited health issues as the reason for turning down gatherings and work functions.

Him, 35, said the rumours left him "shocked" and clarified that there wasn't any word from Tavia about this. He did acknowledge that the speculations came from a good place.

"If there's good news, I will share it with everyone," he added then.

It was only in Feb 2020 that Tavia announced her pregnancy, followed by the gender reveal in March.

