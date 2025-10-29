Son Ye-jin posts lovestagram with Hyun Bin after restoring Instagram subaccount

After two long months, Korean actress Son Ye-jin finally recovered her Instagram subaccount and celebrated its return with a lovestagram.

On Monday (Oct 27), the 43-year-old posted a photo of three biscuits with engravings of her and actor husband Hyun Bin's name connected by a heart in between.

She wrote: "My account is finally back up. It took a long time. I should post a lot now."

She previously revealed in August that her secondary account — created to share her personal life with fans — had suddenly been deleted.

Ye-jin was hopping on the popular "find my name" challenge by snack brand Kancho, where people look for their names as well as those of friends and family engraved on the Korean chocolate snack.

The trend started when Lotte Wellfood released a limited-edition version of the snack with engravings on individual biscuits, in commemoration of their 40th anniversary.

There are reportedly 90 heart designs and over 500 different names — including the four official Kancho characters Kani, Choni, Chobi and Lovey.

She added: "Sung-min sunbaenim found 'Ye-jin' during the #NoOtherChoice stage greeting and 'Hyun Bin' was found by the PR team."

Ye-jin was referring to her co-star, veteran actor Lee Sung-min, and their newly released movie No Other Choice.

in south korea, the snack brand kancho launched a limited‐edition event called “find my name!”, where selected kancho packages have random names printed on them. the names include 500 of the most commonly registered newborn names in kr + 4 official brand character names. look at… pic.twitter.com/9AUAGJvcS6 — 𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 (@cyjprint) September 22, 2025

Many K-pop idols have also participated in the trend including IU, Got7's Jinyoung and Enhypen.

sunghoon is trying to find his name in the kancho (choco biscuit)



🐩 jaehoon came out, jaehoon

🐩 [looks at jake 👀😁]



JAEHOON 👀 pic.twitter.com/DRZrKvTGAL — aca (@cupkeiitz) October 9, 2025

Fans rejoiced at the news of Ye-jin's return and flooded the comments with congratulations.

One wrote: "Unnie, I missed you so much! I'm so excited to see your photo dumps again! I'm absolutely thrilled you're back!"

"Ye-jin️ [heart emoji] Hyun Bin. Thanks for sharing and welcome back. We love BinJin. Always be happy," wrote another.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their engagement in February 2022 and married in a private wedding in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul, that same year. They also have a son who will turn three soon.

[[nid:724543]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com