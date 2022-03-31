What we know about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's private wedding on March 31

If you're a K-drama lover, you've definitely watched Crash Landing on You (CLOY) and cried over the bittersweet ending between leads Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.

Fret not, though, because the fictional couple is tying the knot and getting their real-life happy ending today (March 31).

According to Korean reports, the guest list for the wedding of the year is a long one with many celebrities included, of course.

Hyun Bin's best friend, actor Jang Dong-gun, would be delivering the celebratory speech while Ye-jin's iconic Cinderella 7 girlfriends — Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Min-jung, Uhm Ji-won, Song Yoon-ah and Oh Yoon-ah — are said to be attending as well.

Some of their co-stars such as Jung Hae-in (Ye-jin's love interest in the 2018 drama Something in the Rain) and Im Yoon-ah (Hyun Bin's co-star in the 2017 film Confidential Assignment) are reportedly in the list, along with the cast of CLOY and The Negotiation (where BinJin first met in 2018).

Park Kyung-lim who was the emcee for the press conference of The Negotiation would be the host for the wedding event.

One of the actresses in the said movie Jang Young-nam drove herself to the venue, and fans are laughing over how cute it is.

Probably the only guest photo we’ll get😂it’s actress Jang Youngnam! She was in confidential assignment with HB and in TN with Binjin pic.twitter.com/RIXWYvONry — 둘리커플 (@doolyfeels) March 31, 2022

Reports also stated that Gummy, Kim Bum-soo and Paul Kim would be singing at the party, with Gummy performing the iconic song from CLOY — I Give U My Heart by IU — which was first heard in the drama when Se-ri (Ye-jin) and Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) exchanged rings.

The ceremony was said to have started at 3pm at Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel Aston House in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul. It's a very private event — understandably so.

Details have also been rather sparse as the couple took great measures to prevent any leaks. It was reported that the celebrity guests were separated from their managers and staff, and security checks were set up at the entrance to ensure that only invited guests are allowed in.

However, fans need not worry much as official wedding photos of the happy couple have been released.

PHOTO: Instagram/Vast Entertainment

PHOTO: Instagram/Vast Entertainment

The hashtag #BinJinWedding is also trending worldwide on Twitter and fans around the world are gushing over the power couple.

With Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding becoming a reality, who knows, maybe Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok's wishes of having children together may come true too.

