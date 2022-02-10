This is not a rehearsal or a drama storyline; top K-drama couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are getting married!

While fans all over the world have been waiting quite impatiently for wedding bells to ring, it was still a surprise when the 40-year-old actress announced the good news on her Instagram account this evening (Feb 10).

Writing first in Korean and then English, Ye-jin's post reads: "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with.

"Yes… it's him. Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together…

"I couldn't imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn't that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future.

"And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there's no way to repay it. Please know that I'm infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!"

Hyun Bin also released a statement on his management agency's Instagram account.



The 39-year-old said: "I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh, to always walk together in the days that lie ahead.

"The 'Jung-hyuk and Se-ri' who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far."

According to their agencies, they will hold a small private wedding in March with their family and friends.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, fell in love while filming the hit drama Crash Landing On You and though they tried to keep it secret, their romance was reported by Korean publication Dispatch on Jan 1, 2021.

