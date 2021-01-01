CLOY's Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirmed to be dating

2021 already looks wonderful for many K-drama fans.

South Korean news site Dispatch reported earlier today (Jan 1) that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been dating for the past eight months, after filming wrapped on their hit drama Crash Landing on You.

And unlike previous times when they denied rumours of their romance, the couple finally confirmed the news today.

According to Soompi, Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment issued a statement saying: "Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship."

The agency added: "We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future."

Ye-jin's agency MS Team Entertainment also said: "The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating."

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had to reshoot final scene in Crash Landing on You with CGI

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com