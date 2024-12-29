Vicki Zhao announces divorce, says it has been many years since split

Chinese actress Zhao Wei, also known as Vicki Zhao, confirmed that she had divorced businessman Huang You Long a few years ago, a detail she had kept private until now.

After straying away from the spotlight in recent years, the 48-year-old actress made the admission on Weibo at about 2pm on Saturday (Dec 28), creating shockwaves online, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

In the post, she shared that her marriage had long been legally terminated and that any events, remarks, or news reports on her ex-husband has nothing to do with her.

"I implore all parties to acknowledge these facts and avoid getting me involved in false associations or unsubstantiated reports," she shared.

However, Vicki, famed for her lead role in '90s drama series My Fair Princess, did not explain why the divorce was announced at this time, and what "false associations or unsubstantiated reports" have troubled her recently.

Fans have left messages on the post voicing their support for Vicki and the decision to separate.

Other comments also stated how fans could not justify her involvement with her ex-husband's "mess", while praising the actress for her courage in announcing the split, reported Zaobao.

Wrote one commenter: "We already knew of this several years ago, it's great that you finally said it. Bravely live as yourself!"

According to Zaobao, the pair had wed 16 years ago and while there had been rumours of divorce, they were never confirmed.

Fans added that although they could understand the actress' dislike towards explaining things, some things "just need to be explained".

Lawsuit filed against Huang

Youlong, 48, has been ccused of owing about HK$753 million (around S$132 million) to a venture capital firm, Hong Kong media reports stated.

The company filed a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court on Monday to recover the sum from the China-born businessman.

According to HK01 and Ming Pao, the lawsuit stated that Youlong owes the company about HK$753 million in principal and interest.

ALSO READ: Jean Danker and Glenn Ong part ways after 8 years of marriage

crystal.tan@asiaone.com