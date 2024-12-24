Jean Danker and Glenn Ong part ways after 8 years of marriage

Beloved radio personalities Jean Danker and Glenn Ong announced on Tuesday (Dec 24) that they have split up after eight years of marriage.

Jean, 46, wrote in an Instagram statement that they have "mutually decided to part ways".

"Please trust us when we say that the decision was not an easy one, we therefore sincerely ask for your understanding and hope you give us the privacy we need to help us heal."

In her caption, the Class 95 DJ added: "It's been quite a year of loss, with [the death of my] dad and this. But I'll be ok, fam."

Kiss 92 DJ Glenn, 54, shared the same statement with a festive background.

In the comments section, the pair's media pals, including Maxi Lim, Romeo Tan, Bobby Tonelli, Paul Foster and Joshua Simon, sent their well wishes.

Glenn and Jean wed at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa in December 2016 after five years of engagement. It was Jean's first marriage and Glenn's third.

He was previously married to late radio DJ Kate Reyes from 2000 to 2003 and radio DJ-actress Jamie Yeo from 2004 to 2009.

