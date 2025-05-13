'My heart feels an unbearable ache': Hong Ling reveals miscarriage earlier this year

Hong Ling reveals she and her husband, local actor Nick Teo had suffered a miscarriage in February.

In an Instagram Reel on Sunday (May 11), the 30-year-old local actress wrote: "As Mother's Day approaches, my heart feels an unbearable ache.

"Never in my darkest dreams did I imagine experiencing such immense pain, losing both my beloved mum and my precious baby earlier this year."

She added that it was a difficult time, and she would often "end up crying [herself] to sleep".

In the Reel, which was believed to be intended as a pregnancy reveal, Hong Ling was seen showing a pregnancy kit to Nick. As he came to the realisation, he hugged her and shed tears of happiness.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report published on Monday (May 12), she shared how when she was 11 weeks into her pregnancy in February when she noticed she was bleeding.

Upon seeing a doctor, she was told that the foetus had no heartbeat.

"It wasn't because of something I did wrong. Although I am still sad, but I believe my body and emotions will be able to slowly heal," she said.

Hong Ling, who married Nick in December 2023, shared that they struggled for a period of time before deciding to announce the miscarriage. During that time, people around them, who were unaware of their situation, had been asking when they are having kids.

"They didn't know we were actually enduring the pain of our loss silently. While we were going through all of this, no one knew that we had managed to conceive."

She added that while some people may consider miscarriages shameful to acknowledge, she thought otherwise.

Hong Ling said: "We wish to speak out to remember our baby and hope that those who have had the same experience know they are not alone."

She also shared that she is currently recuperating and nursing herself back to health using Chinese medicine before returning to work.

In February, Hong Ling had also lost her mother, Kaewsoda Kesorn, to stomach cancer. She paid tribute to the 52-year-old in an Instagram post at the time, sharing that her mother always put her family before herself — even during her final days while undergoing chemotherapy, she would still whip up home-cooked dishes for the family.

Hong Ling ended her post then with: "She is no longer in pain. My dad and I were by her side when she left... We will see her again. Soon."

