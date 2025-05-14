Man arrested for allegedly attacking parent with metal chair after Singapore Youth League match

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a parent with a foldable metal chair after a Singapore Youth League (SYL) match on May 11.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 10 Compassvale Lane - which is Sengkang Secondary School - at about 7.15pm on that day.

A 51-year-old man was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital while conscious and a 46-year-old man was arrested for rash act causing hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to a statement by Albirex Niigata, one of the clubs which played that night, the victim was "assaulted with a foldable metal chair", suffering severe bruising and cuts near his left eye socket as a result.

The man, who is the parent of a youth footballer, was taken to hospital and discharged the same night.

"We are in close contact with the parent. He is recovering and his vision is improving. The parent has also made a police report immediately after the assault," said the club.

In a Facebook post on the same day, SYL stated that the incident occurred after an Under-14 match at Sengkang Secondary School, as the teams were making their way out of the venue.

The league added that it is in touch with both clubs and investigations are ongoing.

"We remind players and supporters to respect league rules and to abstain from unruly behaviour," it said.

"Violence will not be tolerated and we will not hesitate to report violent acts to the authorities. Disciplinary action will also be taken against such errant behaviour,"

Albirex Niigata was beaten by Geylang FC that night, with a score of 8-0.

In a Facebook post on May 12, Geylang said it is conducting a "thorough internal review" and cooperating with the SYL committee and authorities.

"While we understand there were heightened emotions and tensions during the match, we do not condone any form of violence or inappropriate behaviour – on or off the field."

"We urge everyone to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information online as investigations are ongoing," the club said.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt to any person by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000 or both.

