Girl, 13, caught using drug-laced vape outside State Courts among 3 people being investigated by HSA

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided the home of a 13-year-old girl after she was caught behaving erratically and vaping outside the State Courts.

According to a statement by HSA on Tuesday (May 13), she was vaping publicly and appeared "unsteady in gait" outside the courts on April 24.

After she was identified, the authority raided her house and seized one e-vaporiser. Further testing revealed that the e-vaporiser contains etomidate — a controlled substance used in clinical practice as an anaesthetic agent.

Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, seizures and psychosis.

HSA subsequently identified and caught the 25-year-old male who sold the e-vaporiser to the teenager, seizing one e-vaporiser and three pods containing etomidate from his possession.

The man, his 26-year-old wife, and the teenager are currently assisting with HSA's investigation.

In a separate incident, the authority identified a 36-year-old man who was filmed vaping on an MRT train on April 18.

Officials raided his house but did not find any e-vaporiser. He claimed that he had thrown it away. The case is being investigated.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited, including purchases made online and from overseas.

Offenders can be fined up to $2,000, and those possessing or using pods containing etomidate can face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, under the Poisons Act.

HSA encourages those with information on the illegal import, distribution or sale of e-vaporisers to contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours.

Those who witness vaping activities may also report offenders to the authority.

