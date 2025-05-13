Taiwanese comedian Nono found guilty of attempted rape, sentenced to 2 1/2 years' jail

Taiwanese comedian and host Nono was today (May 13) sentenced to two years and six months' jail for attempted rape.

According to local media reports, the Taiwan Shilin District Court ruled that the 54-year-old, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, is guilty of the incident in February 2011.

However, he was found not guilty in the six other cases involving other women due to insufficient evidence. Those charges relate to three counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of forcible indecent assault.

The verdict can still be appealed.

During the trial, the court heard that Nono had driven the victim home after they completed filming together, when he forced himself on her in the car beside the river near Taipei's Dadaocheng.

He only gave up his attempt after the woman struggled, pleaded with him and ultimately fell onto the floor in the backseat of the car.

The woman's friend and family testified that they knew of the victim's account and found her emotional state had deteriorated after the incident, which the court deemed credible.

As she was also fearful of Nono's fame and influence as a veteran in Taiwanese showbiz, she did not report the incident to the police and only came forward during the #MeToo movement that swept Taiwan in June 2023.

The prosecutors sought a harsh sentence because Nono had consistently denied the allegation and knowing the victim, and failed to agree on the compensation.

Nono rose in popularity at the turn of the millennium as Jacky Wu's sidekick, before venturing into business in recent years. His Monga Fried Chicken chain entered Singapore in 2019, but he left the company the following year.

He is married to Golden Melody Award-winning singer Angel Chu with one daughter.

