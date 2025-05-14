Daily roundup: Singapore and Changi cannot be complacent, says PM Wong during groundbreaking ceremony of Terminal 5 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore and Changi cannot be complacent, says PM Wong during groundbreaking ceremony of Terminal 5

Singapore and Changi cannot afford to be complacent, and we must "continue to work hard", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the groundbreaking ceremony of the mega Terminal 5 (T5) on Wednesday (May 14)... » READ MORE

2. Stray cat in Punggol dies from 'deliberate abuse'; NParks investigating

The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating a suspected case of animal cruelty in Punggol, following the violent death of a cat last week... » READ MORE

3. BTS' Jin releases teaser clip for new album which proves he shot music video in Singapore

BTS' Jin is due to drop his highly-anticipated second solo album Echo this Friday (May 16), and based on the teaser clip released, his Singapore fans have more reason to be excited... » READ MORE

4. Chicken Supremo owners retiring after 34 years, hawker stall to continue under new owner

Fans of Chicken Supremo were hit with a wave of mixed emotions after recent news that the popular Western hawker stall in Jurong would be closing down... » READ MORE

