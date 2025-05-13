Covid-19 cases going up, but variants are not more transmissible or severe: MOH, CDA

Covid-19 infections have increased recently, but there is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (May 13), the authorities said there were 14,200 cases from April 27 to May 3, compared to 11,100 cases in the previous week.

Over the same period, the average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 102 to 133, while the average daily Intensive Care Unit cases decreased from three to two cases.

The statement said that hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases.

It added that periodic Covid-19 waves are expected throughout the year and the rise in cases could stem from various factors, including lowered population immunity.

Vaccination and precautionary measures

The statement recommended individuals aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable or residing in aged care facilities to receive an additional vaccination dose around a year after their last dose.

Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to receive the vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccinations are available at Healthier SG General Practitioner clinics and Polyclinics. Appointments can be made at https://vaccine.gov.sg/covid.

The public is also advised to observe precautionary measures and practise personal and social responsibility, the statement added.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 13), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore's healthcare system is able to manage the increase in cases.

He said "we can all do our part" by keeping updated with vaccinations and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Minimising social interactions and unnecessary travel when unwell, along with wearing masks in crowded areas, or when displaying symptoms of runny nose or fever should be observed too, he added.

[[nid:714620]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com