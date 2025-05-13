'Not a one-off exercise': PM Wong launches latest tranche of $500 CDC vouchers

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (May 13) that as part of the government's ongoing efforts to support daily expenses, all Singaporeans households can now redeem and use $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

PM Wong — who is also the Minister for Finance —had shared during Budget 2025 in February that all Singaporean households will receive $800 in CDC vouchers to help with the cost of living.

The vouchers will be distributed in two tranches, $500 in May 2025 and $300 in January 2026.

For the May tranche, as with previous rounds, $250 will be allocated for spending at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and $250 for use at participating supermarkets.

Speaking at the launch of the seventh tranche of the CDC voucher scheme at Nee Soon South Community Club today (May 13), PM Wong said that this is "not a one-off exercise," and that the Government will "continue to provide help for as long as it is needed", reported The Straits Times.

PM Wong also said the Government has always prioritised fiscal responsibility.

"We want to make sure that when we spend more, we are doing it for the benefit of Singaporeans, but the spending is also sustainable over the medium to longer term," he added.

Also at the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers were the five mayors - Low Yen Ling, Denise Phua Lay Peng, Desmond Choo, Alex Yam and Fahmi Aliman.

Supermarkets offer deals for CDC voucher users

Separately, major supermarkets here are introducing promotions for the use of the latest $500 CDC vouchers.

FairPrice Group said they will distribute a $6 return voucher for every $60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers spent in a single transaction at any FairPrice store from May 13 to 19.

Customers at Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Jasons Deli will also get a $6 return voucher when they spend a minimum of $60 with their CDC vouchers in a single receipt from May 13 to 19.

Sheng Siong, on the other hand, will offer discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected products with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt using CDC vouchers from May 13 till June 11.

CDC vouchers: How to redeem

From May 13, Singaporean households can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with Singpass to claim the digital vouchers.

After that, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg to his or her mobile phone number. The link can be shared with other household members.

As of May 12, about 97.3 per cent of Singaporean households, including new households formed, have claimed the CDC vouchers which were disbursed in January 2025.

For more details on the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025, visit https://vouchers.cdc.gov.sg.

