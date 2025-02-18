More CDC vouchers, $500 Edusave top-up: What you should know about Budget 2025

Singaporeans will get a mix of vouchers, rebates and credits to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

In his Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 18), Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged that Singaporeans have had to "tighten their belts" amid the "new price realities" despite inflation expecting to ease further this year.

Among the additional support from the government, he said, are $800 in Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers which will benefit about 1.3 million Singaporean households.

The first $500 will be disbursed in May 2025, and the remaining $300 will be disbursed in January 2026. Each tranche of the CDC vouchers will be split equality for spending at participating merchants, hawkers and supermarkets.

Additional U-Save rebates will also be given to about 950,000 Singaporean households to cope with their utilities expenses.

Eligible HDB households will receive up to $760 which will be disbursed in April and October, which is double the amount of U-Save rebates.

It will cover about six months of utilities expenses for those living in one-room and two-room HDB flats, and three months for those living in three and four-room flats, said PM Wong.

$500 LifeSG credits for kids

Each Singaporean child aged 12 and below this year will also receive $500 in digital credits that can be redeemed on the LifeSG mobile app, said the prime minister.

These credits are the same as the $200 LifeSG credits that were progressively disbursed to all national servicemen by November last year.

"Parents can use them to defray household expenses such as groceries, utilities and pharmacy items," said PM Wong.

Singaporeans aged 13 to 20 will receive a $500 top-up to their Edusave, or Post-Secondary Education Account, which they can use to pay for approved education-related expenses.

More than 50,000 new flats over next 3 years

Woodlands, Bayshore and Mount Pleasant are among the locations that will see more than 50,000 new flats to be launched over the next three years.

PM Wong said that application rates for Build-To-Order flats have stabilised and are "well below pre-Covid levels".

"We have ramped up our BTO supply decisively," he added.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing Development Board had said in January that 19,600 BTO flats will be launched across three sales exercises this year.

Nearly 20 per cent, or 3,800 BTO flats will have shorter waiting times of less than three years.

This is a developing story.

