Budget 2025: Additional $100 worth of Climate Vouchers, programme to be extended to Singaporeans living in private properties

Four years after it was first launched in November 2020, the Climate Friendly Households Programme will now be expanded to include Singapore citizen households living in private properties.

Last year, the government enhanced the programme by extending it to all HDB households, after it was initially limited to those living in one, two and three-room HDB flats.

The Climate Vouchers quantum was also increased to $300 and expanded to a broader range of energy and water-efficient products.

At Budget 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the programme will be further enhanced, with an additional $100 worth of Climate Vouchers to HDB households.

"I encourage all households to make the switch to more resource-efficient products if you have not already done so", said PM Wong.

The vouchers, totalling $400, will also be extended to all Singapore citizen households living in private properties.

These will take effect from April 2025 onwards and be valid till December 2027.

The process for claiming Climate Vouchers is similar to that for CDC vouchers.

Eligible households can claim their vouchers online at RedeemSG. They will have to log on with their Singpass accounts.

Only one household member needs to claim the vouchers.

