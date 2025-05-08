'My wife told me I'm not as agile as before': Christopher Lee recalls Fann Wong's warning prior to bike trip with brother around Taiwan

There are many risks that come with going abroad — let alone travelling across foreign land on a motorbike.

At the press conference for travel reality show Ojisan On The Road on Tuesday (May 6), celebrity brothers Christopher and Frederick Lee recounted their biking journey around Taiwan last June and their physical limitations.

Christopher, 53, recalled that on the first day of filming the trip, he called his wife, local actress Fann Wong, where she warned him: "You need to be careful. You're not as agile as you were before."

Bursting into laughter alongside Frederick, he told reporters: "We are still young at heart, it's just that we cannot help with physical changes to our bodies".

In Ojisan On The Road, Christopher and Frederick travel to seven areas in Taiwan on motorbikes to complete various tasks such as knife-making, working in a shipyard and pond repairs.

During the press conference, Frederick, 48, shared that he found his stamina had "dropped off a cliff", adding that he can't lift his feet up as well anymore after turning 45.

He also said while filming Taiwanese film Plurality (2021), he threw up after just an hour of martial art rehearsals.

Additionally, he shared that he has begun to fear death more. "I don't know why, but I am also scared of pain. Sometimes when I see people fall off their bicycles in movies, I can already feel my kneecaps starting to hurt."

Christopher remarked that his reduced agility felt more like "dropping down a flight of stairs".

He added that he is now more mindful of his physique: "In the past, I never had to care about fat-burning, but I now pay more attention to it."

Frederick also recounted a close shave while riding in the rain during the trip.

He said: "The road was very narrow and there were a lot of oncoming trucks... There were also many bends and a truck appeared in front of us suddenly. We almost couldn't brake in time. We were shocked also because the road was slippery and our bikes skidded."

In an interview given last year about the incident, Frederick shared that the pair managed to ride to the side of the road quickly after the near-miss.

Ojisan On The Road premieres today (May 8) in Taiwan.

