Separate rooms or no show: Brothers Christopher and Frederick Lee reveal reason for ultimatum for new travelogue

Celebrity siblings Christopher and Frederick Lee will soon complete filming their travel reality show Ojisan On The Road, which has them going on a motorbike trip around Taiwan since June.

In a report published by Taiwanese media Central News Agency yesterday (July 17), the actors revealed Christopher gave the production team an ultimatum after the first day of the shoot: they either get separate rooms or they are not doing the travelogue.

"The deepest impression was when I got up [on the second day], the first thing Christopher said to me wasn't 'good morning', but that I snored the night before," Frederick, 47, shared, adding that he was surprised himself because he knew he had never done that before.

They said it was perhaps because they had rode their motorbikes for 12 hours the day before and Frederick was exhausted, which led to him snoring that night and keeping Christopher up.

Frederick added: "What hurt me the most was, I've always known from staying in his home that he snores, and very loudly too. But this time round, it was me who snored."

In the show, Christopher, 52, and Frederick travel to seven places in Taiwan to complete tasks such as making knives in Cishan District, working in a shipyard in Siaogang, repairing ponds in Penghu and being veterinary interns in Chishang.

One of their tasks was also to visit a three-star Michelin restaurant and learn to make fusion dishes combining Taiwanese and Malaysian cuisine for a banquet.

Christopher shared that he made rojak, which he wanted to introduce to his friends in Taiwan.

When asked if they enjoyed the dish, he quipped: "Whether the taste is acceptable or not, I don't care!"

During the press conference for the show in May, they were asked about sharing a room during the trip.

"I think as men, all of us would snore… but I think it would be best if we had our own living space. We can be in the same house, but it's better to sleep in separate rooms. It is not just about my concern that someone would disturb me, I am also afraid of disturbing others," Christopher said.

Ojisan On The Road is expected to be released in Taiwan at the end of the year.

