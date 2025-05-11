Best credit card promotions in Singapore (May 2025): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB and more

This May, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with welcome gifts like:

Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $499)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $589)

Level8 Gibraltar Aluminum Carry-On 20 inch Luggage (worth $719)

160,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 air miles)

A generous 60,000 miles

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks in Singapore are competing so hard for new credit card customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (May 2025)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi SMRT Card, Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Plus, get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. $500 (within 30 days) 14 May 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card Your choice of gift:

– 6,140 SmartPoints

– $400 cash via PayNow

Plus an extra $50 Trip.com Hotel Coupon. $500 (within 30 days) 14 May 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– $500 cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $499)

– Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $589)

– LEVEL8 Gibraltar Aluminum Carry-On 20 inch Luggage (worth $719) – $500 spend within 30 days

– Start a Citigold relationship, make a $300,000 deposit within 3 months 14 May 2025 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $800 (within 30 days) 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $800 (within 30 days) 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $180 cash via PayNow

– 5GB Eskimo Global eSIM (worth US$25)

– Up to 30,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 20,000 miles (annual fee waived) $800 (within 30 days) 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card – $250 cash via PayNow or 3,000 SmartPoints

– 50,000 miles

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you’re among the first 500 eligible customers submit the claim form. – Pay your income tax with the card, and spend $2,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days.

– Spend $2,000 in 60 days and pay annual fee 13 May 2025 CIMB World Mastercard – $50 cash and $70 Trip.com voucher

– Up to $188 cashback – $108 spend within 30 days

– $988 spend within 60 days 31 May 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card, UOB EVOL Credit Card, UOB Absolute Cashback Card, UOB Lady’s Card, UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash $1,000/month for 2 consecutive months 15 May 2025 Lazada-UOB Card Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers – $100 spend per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– Add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card on Lazada App 30 May 2025 HSBC Advance Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

– 5,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you’re among the first 500 eligible customers submit the claim form. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 13 May 2025 HSBC Live+ Card HSBC Revolution Credit Card HSBC TravelOne Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

– 5,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you’re among the first 500 eligible customers submit the claim form. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 13 May 2025 American Express True Cashback Card $120 eCapitaVouchers or Apple AirPods 4 (worth $199) $500 spend within 30 days 30 Jun 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $200 Statement Credits $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 28 May 2025 American Express The Platinum Card 160,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 air miles) $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months 28 May 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card 40,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 30,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 28 May 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 28 May 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card $300 Statement Credits $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 28 May 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 38,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 38,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 Aug 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $100 cashback + 200 Takashimaya Bonus Points $300 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 30 Jun 2025 DBS Esso Card $120 (new cardmembers) / $50 cash rebate (existing cardmembers) $180 fuel spend per month for 2 consecutive months 30 Jun 2025 POSB Everyday Card $300 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2025 OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card ☆ 1,960 SmartPoints or $150 Cash via PayNow

Plus, only for the 90°N Card: Get a 5GB Eskimo eSIM (worth US$25) Apply and charge at least 1 qualifying transaction within 30 days. 14 May 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card ☆ OCBC 365 Credit Card ☆ 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card ☆

On top of your baseline gift, apply for selected Citi credit cards and stand to take home rewards like:

Panerai Quaranta 40mm PAM01572 (worth S$8,500)

$5,000 cash

Apple 14″ MacBook Pro (worth $2,199)

Apply by 15 Jun 2025. T&Cs apply.

Score an Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th Generation), Wi-Fi 64GB (worth $499) with selected OCBC credit cards.

All you need to do is apply for any of the eligible cards, and charge at least one qualifying transaction to it within 30 days of your application approval! T&Cs apply.

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now with gifts like up to $370 cash or 5,040 SmartPoints for the taking. With 5,040 SmartPoints, you can redeem awesome gifts from our Rewards Store, including:

Apple Watch SE, 40mm, GPS, (worth $383)-4,070 Points

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen (worth $363)-4,030 Points

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, our top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card which lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

If you prefer a no-fuss cashback card, the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6 per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. 14 May 2025 Citi Cash Back Card 6 per cent cashback on dining, 8 per cent cashback on groceries and petrol Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. 14 May 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus get an extra $50 cash or 700 SmartPoints when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. 14 May 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend.

–Up to 7.51 per cent Interest

on your Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– $500 cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $499)

– Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $589)

– LEVEL8 Gibraltar Aluminum Carry-On 20 inch Luggage (worth $719)

Criteria:

– Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

– Start a Citigold relationship, make a $300,000 deposit within 3 months of account opening and maintain the funds until gift fulfilment. 14 May 2025 Citi SMRT Card 5 per cent savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. 14 May 2025 Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10 per cent rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10 per cent off device accessories at M1 shops Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. 14 May 2025

On top of the rewards above, you can also score get additional prizes like a Panerai Quaranta 40mm PAM01572 (worth $8,500), $5,000 cash, or an Apple 14″ MacBook Pro (worth $2,199). All you need to do to qualify is meet the spend requirements for the gifts above.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, it's tough to pick the best Standard Chartered credit card promotion. However, the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value with $350 cash or 4,000 SmartPoints.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card – [MoneySmart exclusive] 2 per centunlimited cashback for transactions charged after the first $800 spend

– 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback with no minimum spend on spends below $800 Your choice of gift:

– $350 Cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Up to 10 per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes (minimum $1,500 monthly spend) Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 cash via PayNow

– 5GB Eskimo Global eSIM (worth US$25)

– Up to 30,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 20,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $800 within 60 days. 13 May 2025 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 overseas spend; 1.4 miles per S$1 local spend Your choice of gift:

– $250 cash via PayNow

– 3,000 SmartPoints

When you apply, pay your income tax with the card, and spend $2,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days. Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you are among the first 500 eligible customers to apply, get approved and submit the claim form.

Get 50,000 miles from Standard Chartered when you spend $2,000 in the first 60 days of card approval, and pay the card’s annual fee. 13 May 2025

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are 3 credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher 2 per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2 per cent unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. $50 cash and $70 Trip.com voucher with $108 spend within 30 days

+

$188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days OR $88 cashback with $108 spend within 30 days 31 May 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10 per cent cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2 per cent unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, apply for selected UOB credit cards and you'll enjoy welcome gifts like $350 cash credit.

I want to give a shout out to the UOB PRVI Miles Card-did you know it has the highest base miles earn rate for general spending among other entry-level miles cards in Singapore? I recently reviewed it in comparison with the Krisflyer UOB Credit Card, and it's my clear pick between the 2.

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card welcome promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10 per cent rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more – Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash when you spend $1,000 within 30 days.

– $350 cash credit when you spend $1,000/month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB Credit Cardmembers) 15 May 2025 UOB Lady’s Card S$5 = Up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash when you spend $1,000 within 30 days. 15 May 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Up to 8 miles per dollar on Agoda and Expedia, up to 3 miles per dollar on overseas spend Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash when you spend $1,000 within 30 days. 15 May 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7 per cent unlimited cashback with no minimum spend – Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash when you spend $1,000 within 30 days.

– $350 cash credit when you spend $1,000/month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB Credit Cardmembers) 15 May 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10 per cent cashback on online, mobile contactless, overseas in-store FX spend – Apple AirPods Pro 2 (worth $349) or $50 cash when you spend $1,000 within 30 days.

– $350 cash credit when you spend $1,000/month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB Credit Cardmembers) 15 May 2025 Lazada-UOB Card 20 per cent rebate on Lazada spend and 6 per cent rebate on Redmart spend Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback when you spend a minimum of $100 per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months from their card approval date

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App. 30 May 2025

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

The HSBC credit card line-up gained an exciting new lifestyle card last year-the HSBC Live+ Credit Card. Although the card's generous 8 per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment was supposed to end on 31 Dec 2024, it's since been (sort of) extended. If you sign up for the card from now till 30 Sep 2025, you get to enjoy a total of 8 per cent cashback at selected dining, shopping and/or entertainment merchants for the first 2 calendar quarters from your card issue date.

Coupled with the welcome gifts it comes with, the HSBC Live+ is one attractive card.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5 per cent cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– 5,000 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $350 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you are among the first 500 eligible customers to apply, get approved and submit the claim form. 13 May 2025 HSBC Live+ Card Up to 8 per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5 per cent cashback on petrol Your choice of gift:

– 5,000 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $350 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you are among the first 500 eligible customers to apply, get approved and submit the claim form. 13 May 2025 HSBC Revolution Credit Card S$1 = 10X Points on Online Spend on Travel, Shopping & Dining Your choice of gift:

– 5,000 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $350 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

Plus, get an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you are among the first 500 eligible customers to apply, get approved and submit the claim form. 13 May 2025 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift:

– 5,000 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $350 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

Plus, get a 5GB Eskimo eSIM (worth US$25) and an extra $70 Trip.com voucher when you are among the first 500 eligible customers to apply, get approved and submit the claim form. 13 May 2025

There's no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 160,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 Air Miles) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first 6 months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card 3 per cent cashback on up to $5,000 spend in the first 6 months $120 eCapitaVouchers or Apple AirPods 4 (worth $199)

Spend criteria: Spend $500 within 30 days 30 Jun 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $200 Statement Credits with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval.

You’ll also earn 1,250 Membership Rewards® points based on the $1,000 spent above. 28 May 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending 160,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 air miles)

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval. 28 May 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles 40,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 30,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) with $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval. 28 May 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with annual fee payment and a minimum spend of $1,000 within 30 days of card approval. 28 May 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights $300 Statement Credits with $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval. 28 May 2025

This month, the American Express CapitaCard does not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $300 cashback offer and a 85,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS Live Fresh Card and DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a hefty miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5 per cent Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6 per cent cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 38,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 38,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5 per cent cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2 per cent cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 Aug 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 2 Taka Bonus Points for every S$10 spend at Takashimaya, 10 per cent additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $100 cashback + 200 Takashimaya Bonus Points with $300 minimum spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 30 Jun 2025 DBS Esso Card Up to 23 per cent fuel savings at Esso; 1 Smiles Point per $10 charged outside of Esso $120 cash rebate (new cardmembers) / $50 cash rebate (or existing cardmember) with $180 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months 30 Jun 2025

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

Safra DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman's Card

DBS Woman's World Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card-$300 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

While Maybank credit cards aren't currently offering welcome gifts, they're still worth checking out.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to 8 per cent cashback on 5 cashback categories of your choice, plus up to 8 per cent cashback on on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend.

Read our review of the Maybank Family & Friends Card for more details, and check out more Maybank credit cards using our credit card comparison tool.

10. OCBC credit card promotions

This month, OCBC credit cards come with goodies such as 1,960 SmartPoints or $150 cash. Don't know which card to choose? We got you. For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you 5 per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to 4 miles per dollar at selected retailers. Psst, this card is also a good choice to pair with the Amaze Card!

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6 per cent in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend 1,960 SmartPoints or $150 Cash when you apply and charge at least 1 qualifying transaction within 30 days.

Plus, only for the 90°N Card: Get a 5GB Eskimo eSIM (worth US$25)

Once you meet the criteria above, you could also score an Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th Generation), Wi-Fi 64GB (worth $499). 14 May 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card S$1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to 4 Miles per S$1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card 5 per cent cashback on everyday dining, 6 per cent cashback on fuel, 3 per cent cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card S$1 = Up to 7 Miles on Agoda accommodation

S$1 foreign spend = 2.1 Miles

S$1 local spend = 1.3 Miles

Credit card promotions-is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval. However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.