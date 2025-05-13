'You're not getting rid of me that easily': WP's Harpreet Singh says Punggol team will continue groundwork

The Workers' Party (WP) Punggol team will continue their groundwork and outreach initiatives, Harpreet Singh Nehal said in a Facebook post on Friday (May 9).

The 59-year-old senior counsel also responded to a comment that said he probably has one general election left in him due to his age.

"I'm sorry, but you don't know me, bro," Singh said, adding that he is in good health.

"Let's just say — you're not getting rid of me that easily."

In the recent election, Singh contested Punggol GRC with WP teammates Alia Mattar, Jackson Au and Alexis Dang, earning 44.83 per cent of total votes.

They lost to the People's Action Party (PAP) team consisting Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling as well as Yeo Wan Ling, who garnered 55.17 per cent of votes.

Singh said in his Facebook post that the response in Punggol and throughout Singapore has been "overwhelming", with his team being told to "come back" and "continue the fight".

He pledged to continue walking the ground in Punggol during the weeks and months ahead.

Meaningful change takes years of commitment, presence, and continuity, Singh said, adding that is "the WP way".

"We ran this race to serve our country. And that calling doesn't end with the election. We do not just turn up every five years."

The WP team in Punggol is just getting started, he added.

In an earlier Facebook post on May 4, Singh said the results in Punggol show that "something is shifting".

"We may not have crossed the finish line this time, but that's no reason to give up hope. Because when enough of us believe in change, and act on it — change comes."

