Cinema-themed Korean restaurant opens at Changi Airport with banchan and ice-cream buffet

K-drama lovers are in for a treat as Korea Culture, a new cinema-themed Korean semi-buffet dining concept opens at Singapore Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

Here, diners can enjoy more than 50 rotating options of free-flow banchan (side dishes) and Haagen-Dazs ice-cream when they order a main dish.

Menu items include classics like Korea Ginseng Chicken ($48.80) and Fried Chicken with Korean Soy Sauce ($24.50) to western-Korean innovations like Fish and Chips with Gochujang Butter ($24.80).

From now until April 30, diners can also stand a chance to win up to 50 per cent off the total bill per table by challenging their friends in a selection of Korean mini games featured in the second season of popular South Korean drama Squid Game.

Each traditional mini game — including ddakji (played with folded paper tiles), jegi (similar to chapteh), gonggi (played with five stones), dice and rock-paper-scissors — can allow challengers to win up to 10 per cent off their total bill with each successful game.

The first and current theme of the restaurant is Squid Game — and will change every six months to feature the most popular programme in South Korea at the moment.

If Korea Culture sounds familiar to you, it's because it's launched by the same team behind Taiwan Culture located at Changi Airport Terminal 2 and Penang Culture.

The menu features authentic ingredients from artisans in the country to "bring an authentic taste of this K-food kingdom" to diners in Singapore, they shared in a press release.

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 3 #03-33, Singapore 819663

Opening hours: 10.30am to 10pm daily

