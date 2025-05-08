Burnt Ends in top 5 of World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2025 list, 3 other Singapore steakhouses make the cut

Singapore's restaurants are no strangers to international accolades — having been featured on several prestigious lists and dining guides over the years such as Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, World's 50 Best Bars and La Liste's Top 1,000 Restaurants.

This year, steakhouses in Singapore continue to make waves on the list, as Burnt Ends at Dempsey has clinched the number five spot on the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list.

This is the restaurant's first time being featured on the list and also Singapore's highest ranking yet.

Three other Singapore restaurants have also made the list this year — with Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse ranking 53rd, Cut by Wolfgang Puck in 59th and Shatoburian in 66th.

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse was the only Singapore restaurant featured on the list last year.

First place on 2025's list goes to Buenos Aires' Don Julio Parrilla — which retained the crown from last year.

They are followed by Sydney's Margaret, Hondarribia's Laia Erretegia and Saturnia's I Due Cippi and finally, Singapore's Burnt Ends.

According to the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurant's website, the rankings are managed and published by London-based media company Upper Cut Media House.

The restaurants are evaluated by experienced Steak Ambassadors (like awarded chefs, certified meat and Wagyu masters and food journalists) across nine key criteria: quality of meat, selection and variety of cuts, service quality and expertise in meat, detailed description of meat cuts on the menu, curated wine lists, ease of use and efficiency of reservation system, online presence, interior design and above all, no "pay-for-play" practices.

In order to qualify for the top 5 list that Burnt Ends made this year, the restaurants must also fulfill three criteria: Be listed among the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, have at least three restaurant outlets under the same brand name and be active in at least two different countries.

Burnt Ends was also featured on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list at number 38 this year.

carol.ong@asiaone.com