4 Singapore bars make World's 50 Best Bars 2024 list, including Jigger & Pony at No. 5

The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 list is finally out and four of Singapore's home-grown bars have made the cut.

This comes a few weeks after the extended 51-100 list was announced, which had three Singapore bars on it.

Among the four in the top 50, Jigger & Pony ranked the highest, placing No. 5 on the list.

Nutmeg & Clove followed at No. 28, Atlas at No. 43, and Analogue Initiative at No. 47.

"We are beyond grateful for this achievement and could not have done it without you. Whether you're a guest or a friend in the bar community and industry, your unwavering support means the world to us," Jigger & Pony shared in an Instagram post this morning (Oct 23).

If you're planning on visiting some of the featured bars, do note that Analogue Initiative's last day at its current location is Nov 15 as it's relocating, the bar shared on its socials.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_BA_dsyV2L/[/embed]

To compare, three bars from Singapore made it to the top 50 list last year — Jigger & Pony was ranked at No. 14, while Sago House was placed at No. 32 and Atlas at No. 48.

Nutmeg & Clove and Analogue Initiative didn't make the cut for the top 50 list last year but were ranked in the top 100, at No. 64 and No. 78 respectively.

Singapore also had the most bars on the top 50 list compared to other Asian cities like Seoul (one), Tokyo (two), Hong Kong (two), and Bangkok (two).

[[nid:693865]]

Handshake Speakeasy in New Mexico City currently holds the No. 1 spot on The World's 50 Best Bars list. The luxurious cocktail bar placed at No. 3 on the list last year.

How the rankings are decided

After looking at the list, you might be wondering: who comes up with it and how exactly are the rankings decided?

According to The World's 50 Best Bars' website, the awards, organised by British media company William Reed Business Media, are the opinions of 700 industry experts across the globe, comprising of renowned bartenders, consultants, drink writers and cocktail specialists.

The gender balance among voters is also split evenly at 50-50.

The votes are strictly confidential and each voter will choose eight bars based on their best bar experiences over the previous 18 months.

They can only nominate bars that they have visited within the voting window, and are not allowed to vote for bars that they own or have any financial affiliations with.

Nominations must only be made for the bar itself and not its owner or bartenders. Temporary bars and pop-ups do not qualify.

ALSO READ: Local pride: 3 Singapore bars make it on World's 50 Best Bars 2024 extended list

carol.ong@asiaone.com