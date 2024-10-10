Local pride: 3 Singapore bars make it on World's 50 Best Bars 2024 extended list

Singapore's vibrant food and beverage scene continues to hold its own with the best of the best in the world.

Earlier in July, for the ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, an impressive 11 local bars made the top 50, including notable names like Nutmeg & Clove, Sago House and Employees Only.

And on Oct 8, the World’s 50 Best Bars announced its extended 51-100 list, which has three Singapore bars on it.

These are Cat Bite Club at No.56, Native at No.67 and Night Hawk at No.74.

The three bars were also listed on Asia's 50 Best Bars, with Night Hawk coming in at No.16, Native at No.31 and Cat Bite Club at No.77.

At the top of the extended list of the World’s 50 Best Bars is The Bar in Front of the Bar from Athens at No.51, followed by Kwant Mayfair from London and Freni e Frizioni from Rome at No.52 and No.53 respectively.

Other Asian bars listed are Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar from Bangkok at No.57, Bar Cham from Seoul at No.71, and The Savory Project from Hong Kong at No.82.

Singapore is the only Asian country with the most entries on the extended list.

The top 50 list will be announced during a live awards ceremony on Oct 22 in Madrid, Spain.

According to The World's 50 Best Bars' website, the awards, organised by William Reed, shows the opinions and experiences of 700 bar industry experts across the globe.

The list is compiled by votes from The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 680 drinks experts, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world, with a 50/50 gender balance.



Each voter casts eight votes in order of preference based on their best bar experiences over the previous 18 months.



Voting is strictly confidential, and voters are not permitted to vote for bars they own or have a financial interest in.

William Reed is also behind similar awards like The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Hotels.

