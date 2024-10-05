Where to eat and drink in Telok Ayer: Best restaurants and bars in Singapore's buzzy CBD

Unofficially crowned the CBD's buzziest hood — though it's a tough fight with the neighbouring areas — Telok Ayer never stops teeming with gastronomic life.

By day, the hungry office hordes descend on its noodle joints, hip cafes, and hawker centres; by night, the barflies flock here for fine dining and happy hour drinks. Since deciding where to eat is hungry work, we've helped you pick out some of the best restaurants, cafes and bars in Telok Ayer.

Restaurants

Meatsmith

If you're craving BBQ with an American twist, Meatsmith is a carnivore's dream come true. Specialising in elevated wood-fired grills, and slow smoked meats, this joint is known for its juicy, fall-off-the-bone dishes. Their 14-hour Smoked Beef Brisket ($22) is a hearty favourite, tender and full of deep, smoky flavours.

For a taste of the American South, try the Fried Nashville Chicken Sandwich ($19.80), with layers of pickled cucumbers, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and house-made potato bun. The iconic 3-hour smoked Pork Ribs ($36) is another must-try, with with zesty lime, Chipotle, baby Romaine and creamy blue cheese dressing.

The industrial-chic setting is perfect for a laid-back meal with a side of craft beer.

Meatsmith is located at 167-169 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068620. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm.

Boeuf

Meat lovers, here's another one for you. Boeuf is a modern French steakhouse that offers top-quality cuts of beef, dry-aged to perfection paired with impeccable wines. The sleek, stylish interior sets the stage for a sophisticated steak experience. Whether you're ordering the signature Ribeye (from $32++), with its marbled richness, or the slow cooked Wagyu Cheek Bourguignon with creamy potato puree, you're in for a treat.

If you're up for a sharing platter, the Weekend Unlimited Ribeye & Wagyu Brisket (U.P. $69++, Now $49++) is massive, with Argentinean Black Angus Ribeye Steak MB2 and BBQ Australian Wagyu Brisket MB7, served with crispy truffle fries, toasted sourdough & homemade coleslaw. For sides, you can't go wrong with their decadent Truffle Fries ($12++) or Sauteed Swiss Mushrooms ($9++).

Boeuf is located at 159 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068614. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-3.30pm, 5.30-10.30pm.

Jū Kyū Restaurant & Bar

A hidden gem for Japanese food lovers, Jū Kyū brings together izakaya-style dining and cocktail bar vibes. The dimly lit space, decorated with dark wood and minimalist touches, sets a moody tone.

Highlights include the Miso Beef & Shimeji ($26++) with melt-in-your-mouth slices of premium beef and Shimeji mushrooms, onions and onsen egg, on perfectly seasoned rice. The Unagi & Eggplant with grilled Eel, Teriyaki Eggplant and Pickled Daikon offers a smoky, savoury bite, while their Binchō-tan kissed treats and skewers keeps the crowd coming back for more.

If you're in the mood to relax, their Japanese whisky and sake list will take you on a tour of Japan's finest brews.

Jū Kyū Restaurant & Bar is located at Telok Ayer St, #198, Singapore 068637. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-11 pm, Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-11.30pm, Sat 5pm-11.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Umami 10

Step into the world of elevated European-influenced Japanese epicurean cuisine at Umami 10, an intimate omakase-style dining experience. The chefs here take you through a culinary journey of delicate, umami-packed dishes like their Umami Garlic Fried Rice — a rice bowl loaded with Japanese rice, fried Garlic and prawn.

The Tuna Ceviche ($28++) offers a tangy bite with yuzu ponzu, shallots, guava, and pomegranate, whilst their Buta Kakuni ($27++) is simply divine with 5-hours braised Umami-style Duroc Pork Belly. Not to mention their award-winning sakes.

Umami 10 is located at 163 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068616. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm, & Sat 5.30pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

French Fold

French Fold is the ultimate spot for indulgent galettes and crêpes. The cosy bistro feels both chic and casual, perfect for brunch dates or quiet dinners. Start with the classic No.04 ($19), a buttery buckwheat galette filled with savoury goodness of ham, egg, sauteed mushrooms, and cheese. If you're feeling adventurous, the No.12 ($21) offers a rich, tender duck confit filling with a side of perfectly crisp edges.

Folks with a sweet tooth will love their No.22 ($11) which is a Salted Caramel Crêpe to finish off the meal.

French Fold is located at 204 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068640. Open Sun-Wed 8am-11 pm, Thu-Sat 8am-12am.

Hayop (*nearby)

Located just around the corner, Hayop is Singapore's newest hotspot for Filipino fine-casual dining, brought to life by The Moment Group. This vibrant restaurant blends traditional Filipino flavours with modern plating, perfect for those craving bold, smoky dishes.

The Manam's Crispy Palabok ($26++) is a staple Filipino noodle dish that'll satisfy your cravings for something crunchy and indulgent, while the hearty Inasal na Panga ($34++) is a flavour-packed dish with charcoal-grilled maguro jaw.

Hayop is located at 104 Amoy St, Singapore 069924, p. +65 8028 9012. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-10pm.

Appetite (*nearby)

Equal parts restaurant, art gallery, R&D kitchen, and record bar, Appetite is all about pushing culinary boundaries. The restaurant embraces seasonal ingredients with a menu that evolves constantly. Expect dishes like the Gravlax, a cured salmon dish with savoury yogurt, caper berries, mustard, and nori, and the gorgeous Foie Gras & Chicken Liver Parfait loaded with pistachios, pickled gerlots, crosnes, and balsamic.

The space itself is a sensory journey — combining food with art installations, and music, creating an unforgettable dining experience that appeals to all your senses including your taste buds, your eyes and your ears!

Appetite is located at 72A Amoy St, Singapore 069891. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

Cafes

Plain Vanilla

A Telok Ayer staple at this point, Plain Vanilla's minimalist vibes and small-batch bakes make it a favourite for those craving something sweet with their caffeine fix. The bakery is known for its bakes like Lemon Cream Tart and cupcakes including the Earl Grey Cupcake which is delicate yet fragrant.

Alternatively, this outlet exclusively also offers a three weeks rotating weekday deli serving quiches, sandwiches and salads. With smooth coffees and a selection of artisanal teas, it's the perfect place for a slow afternoon or a catch-up session.

Plain Vanilla is located at 134 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068600. Open Mon-Sat 7.30 am-7 pm, Sun 7:30 am-5 pm.

Sarines

Hidden in a quiet corner of Telok Ayer, Sarines is a cosy cafe with a focus on Aussie style brunch classics and good coffee. With their massive sandwiches, hearty salads, and mean cuppas, their brekkie will get you all fuelled up.

The Avocado on Toast ($16) is a crowd-pleaser, topped with fresh avocados, feta, and sun-dried tomatoes. If you're in the mood for something heartier, the Breakfast of Champions ($21) comes with choice of smoked salmon or grass-fed steak, served with mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, guacamole, and scrambled eggs.

Pair it with a cup of their smooth Flat White ($6) or a cold brew ($7.50), and you've got yourself a delightful brunch experience.

Sarines is located at 136 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068601. Open Mon-Thu 7.30am-10pm, Fri 7am-10pm , Sat-Sun 8am-3.30 pm.

Hellu Coffee (*nearby)

Just a short walk away, Hellu Coffee is a hidden sanctuary for coffee enthusiasts. The cafe is known for its specialty creamu Coffee. The signature Iced White Creamu is a chocolate nutty latte, topped with their homemade sweet cream, also available hot. Pair with savoury croffles in flavours like Honey Butter, Cheesy Garlic Butter and more.

Hellu Coffee is located at 137 Amoy St, #01-05 Far East Square, Singapore 049965. Open Mon-Thu 8am-5pm, Fri 8am-4pm, Sat 10am-4 pm. Closed on Sun.

Bars

Bitters & Love

The longtime haunt of Singapore's coolest tipplers, Bitters & Love is beloved for its zany bespoke cocktails in imaginative presentations. You can't visit without trying their signature Kaya Toast Cocktail, a concoction of rum and earl grey tea topped with a crisp piece of kaya toast.

And if you're in the mood to venture off-menu, the bartenders are only too happy to whip up something wild.

Bitters & Love is located at 118 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068587, p. +65 6438 1836. Open Wed-Sat 6pm-12am, Closed Sun-Tue.

Daily Beer

Founded in 2014, Daily Beer has made waves in South Korea, boasting over 370 outlets across the country. Its unique combination of high-quality brews and signature dishes has earned the brand a loyal following and millions of fans. With its first international outpost in Singapore, Daily Beer brings casual Korean vibes, authentic Korean flavours, and a well-curated selection of craft beers.

You can dive into their innovative brews like the Real K-Somaek 500 ($17), a unique mix of Korean soju and ginseng beer, or the exclusive Telok Hazy IPA ($15), that perfectly complements chicken.

Daily Beer is located at 212 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068645. Open Sun-Thu 11.30am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-12.30am.

Native (*nearby)

An award-winning bar that puts sustainability and regional ingredients at the forefront, Native has made waves in the mixology world. The bar prides itself on crafting drinks with foraged herbs and locally sourced ingredients. Sip on the Pho-Resh, which highlights rice gin with Thai basil, mint, coriander, roasted ginger, and lime. Or the Peranakan, a cocktail that celebrates Southeast Asian flavours with rum, spice and, Gula Melaka sweetness.

Native's quirky and innovative approach makes it a must-visit for those who appreciate both cocktails and culture.

Native is located at 52A Amoy St, Singapore 069878. Open Mon-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-1am. Closed on Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.