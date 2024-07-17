Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: Hong Kong's Bar Leone is no. 1, 11 Singapore bars make the top 50

The ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has just been unveiled at a glittering live awards ceremony in Hong Kong.

Held in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, The 2024 edition of this prestigious event has once again celebrated the region's unparalleled talent and innovation in the world of mixology, ultimately, crowning the continent's top watering holes and shining a spotlight on the creative genius behind some of the world's most innovative cocktails.

From the luxurious lounges of Singapore to the artisanal bars of Tokyo, this year's list is a testament to Asia's vibrant and diverse cocktail landscape.

As usual, the buzz continues with 15 countries, 50 bars and 100per cent bar expert guaranteed — the rankings are created from a rigorous voting process by a 265-member Academy, consisting of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados from all around the continent placing independent and anonymous votes in a 18-month voting window.

The top 5 bars: A closer look

This year's competition was fierce, with bars from across Asia vying for the coveted top spots. The surprising elite top 5 bars that emerged victorious include Hong Kong's Bar Leone which has redefined luxury and innovation in mixology, earning the top spot and the title of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier.

It also took home the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. Known for its exceptional hospitality and unique cocktail offerings, South Korea's Zest clinched the second place.

A standout with its creative concoctions and impeccable service, securing the third position and the title of Best Bar in Singapore was Jigger & Pony.

Coa in Hong Kong landed the fourth spot, mixing tradition and modernity in its drinks, while Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo, Japan rounded out the top five, impressing with its vibrant atmosphere and inventive menu, earning the title of Best Bar in Japan.

Singapore's stellar lineup

Singapore continues to assert its dominance in Asia's bar scene, with 11 bars making the coveted list. Nutmeg & Clove made it to No.6, known for its innovative use of local ingredients and cutting-edge cocktails.

Sago House (No.15) remains a favourite with a loyal following thanks to it's commitment to authenticity. Newcomer Night Hawk (No.16) has quickly risen through the ranks, while Offtrack and Origin Bar also make strong first-time appearances at No.25 and No.32, respectively.

Native (No.31), Analogue Initiative (No.35), and Employees Only (No.38) further bolster Singapore's reputation as a cocktail haven. Notably, FURA (No.42) won the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award for its low-carbon footprint cocktails, and circular ethos, and Atlas clinched the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award and The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award, coming in at No.49.

Rising stars: India, Nepal, and Indonesia

This year's list highlights several rising stars from India, Nepal, and Indonesia, showcasing their innovative approaches and growing influence in Asia's bar scene. ZLB23 in India emerges as the Best Bar in India, debuting at No.40.

Located in Bengaluru, ZLB23 has gained recognition for its creative cocktails that bring you flavours from the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan. Barc, Nepal, proudly takes the title of Best Bar in Nepal at No.39.

Nestled in the heart of Kathmandu, Barc offers a unique drinking experience that combines Nepali heritage with contemporary cocktail culture leading to menu filled with classic hits and experimental blends.

Indonesia's cocktail scene is also on the rise, with The Cocktail Club in Jakarta at No.12 being named the Best Bar in Indonesia. Additionally, Pantja secures the No.27 spot, renowned for its sleek design and meticulously crafted cocktails.

Special awards and recognitions

The night also honoured individual talent and exceptional establishments with special accolades The Michter's Art of Hospitality Award was awarded to Virtù in Tokyo, led by Keith Motsi, for setting a new standard for outstanding service, hospitality and ambiance over the past 18 months, whilst the Altos Bartenders' Bartender award went to Seoul's Dohyung 'Demie' Kim, co-founder of Zest.

The peer-only reviewed award recognises his significant contribution to Asia's bar landscape and his pioneering sustainable practices.

On the other hand, the Campari One To Watch award was snagged by Bangkok's Dry Wave Cocktail Studio and Malaysia's Penrose, made it as the Nikka Highest Climber this year at No.8, climbing up from No.50 just last year.

The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award goes to a bar that offers an all-rounded multi-sensory experience, the Nest By Pun from Taipei.

Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024:

Bar Leone, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Hong Kong & Disaronno Highest New Entry Award) Zest, South Korea (Best Bar in Korea) Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Best Bar in Singapore) Coa, Hong Kong Bar Benfiddich, Japan (Best Bar in Japan) Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore BKK Social Club, Thailand (Best Bar in Thailand) Penrose, Malaysia, (Best Bar in Malaysia & Nikka Highest Climber Award) Argo, Hong Kong The Aubrey, Hong Kong Virtù, Japan (Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award) The Cocktail Club, Indonesia (Best Bar in Indonesia) Vesper, Thailand Hope & Sesame, China (The Best Bar In Mainland China) Sago House, Singapore Night Hawk, Singapore (NEW) Darkside, Hong Kong Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Thailand The Savory Project, Hong Kong (London Essence Best New Opening Award) (NEW) Bar Cham, South Korea Bar Us, Thailand (NEW) The St. Regis Bar, Macao (Best Bar in Macao) (NEW) The SG Club, Japan Penicillin, Hong Kong Offtrack, Singapore (NEW) Quinary, Hong Kong Pantja, Indonesia Craftroom, Japan (NEW) Smoke & Bitters, Sri Lanka (Best Bar in Sri Lanka) Vender, Taiwan (Best Bar in Taiwan) Native, Singapore Origin Bar, Singapore (NEW) The Curator, Philippines (Best Bar in The Philippines) The Bellwood, Japan Analogue Initiative, Singapore Bar Trigona, Malaysia Bar Mood, Taipei Employees Only, Singapore Barc, Nepal (Best Bar in Nepal) (NEW) ZLB23, India (Best Bar in India) (NEW) Reka, Malaysia (NEW) FURA, Singapore (Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award) (NEW) CMYK, China (NEW) The Public House, Taipei Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong Alice, South Korea The Haflington, Vietnam (Best Bar in Vietnam) Le Chamber, South Korea Atlas, Singapore (Remy Martin Legend of the List Award & The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award) Pine & Co, South Korea (NEW)

Highlights from the extended 51-100 list

The extended 51-100 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 showcases a vibrant mix of bars across 19 cities, reflecting the dynamic bar scenes throughout Asia.

Singapore shines with eight entries, including new entrant Cat Bite Club at No.77, while Republic leads the nation at No.57. Bangkok and Tokyo follow closely, with highlights like Tropic City at No.62 and Tokyo Confidential at No.53.

Hong Kong features four bars, including Mizunara: The Library at No.66, and cities like New Delhi, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur also make their mark.

Noteworthy new entries include Southbank Cafe + Lounge from Muntinlupa City at No.82 and The St Regis Bar in Jakarta at No.88, showcasing the evolving cocktail scenes across the continent.

Staying in Hong Kong to celebrate?

If you're staying in Hong Kong to celebrate, here are some special guest shifts happening till July 17, 2024. These events will feature some of the top bartenders from across Asia, offering a unique opportunity to experience their signature creations right here in the heart of Hong Kong.

It's clear that Asia's bar scene continues to flourish, setting new benchmarks for creativity and excellence. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or just looking for a great night out, these bars promise an unforgettable experience. Cheers to the best bars in Asia!

