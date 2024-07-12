Gourmet Park: A guide to Singapore's largest food truck and container park

Things at Sentosa just got a whole lot more exciting: Imagine a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere where the tantalising aroma of gourmet street food fills the air, and every corner offers a new, delicious surprise.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and Food Truck Nation have teamed up to bring you Gourmet Park at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore's largest food truck and container park.

This lively culinary playground brings together award-winning chefs alongside the hottest F&B concepts in a colourful array of food trucks and containers, each offering unique and mouth-watering dishes, set against the backdrop of a buzzing alfresco ambiance.

Whether you're craving indulgent burgers, flavourful Asian and International flavours, our guide to the culinary wonders at Gourmet Park RWS will ensure you don't miss a single bite! #UnitedByFood.

Star vendors and signature dishes

The Goodburger

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ndLIGq28_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Renowned as the original food truck innovators, The Goodburger stands out as Singapore's hottest food truck, serving up amazing plant-based burgers that taste like the real thing — only kinder and better for the planet.

Founded by the same team behind Food Truck Nation and Gourmet Park, The Goodburger is a must-try for carnivores and vegetarians alike, with signature bites like THE CLASSIC, their take the American cheeseburger with Impossible patty, cheese and a secret sauce, or BLACK TIE with truffle aioli and rocket.

Blue Smoke

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8LjNj2KKjQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Helmed by the award-winning Chef Ivan Yeo, Blue Smoke offers a delicious fusion of Asian flavours that will leave you craving for more. Chef Yeo, celebrated as the Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year at the World Gourmet Awards 2020, brings his culinary expertise to the forefront, ensuring that Blue Smoke is a culinary experience not to be missed.

Indulge in their signature dishes such as the Lemongrass Fried Chicken, Crispy Roast Pork, and the succulent Smoked Beef Brisket, grilled for over 20 hours to achieve unparalleled tenderness. Be prepared to have your taste buds tantalised with every bite as Blue Smoke elevates smoked meats to a whole new level.

The Kathi Roll Co.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C59-HdTNDIp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Akin to a Bollywood dance in your mouth — full of drama, flavour, and a little twist, excite your taste buds with Chef Vikramjit Roy's irresistible take on Indian street food.

Roll into Gourmet Park and savour the robustly flavoured kathi rolls, and bowls at The Kathi Roll Co.

Picture tender meats or hearty vegetables marinated in a blend of spices, all encased in a warm wrap. With so many different combinations to choose from, you're guaranteed a burst of flavours in your mouth.

Dickson Nasi Lemak

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6KytzPqx2f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Dickson Nasi Lemak is a cult-favourite at Gourmet Park, offering a taste of authentic Malaysian cuisine, without having to cross the border.

The brand is known for its 18-ingredient sambal and coconut rice which is steamed three times for a burst of flavour and texture. Indulge in their signature dish, the Ayam Goreng Berempah, featuring a spiced fried whole chicken leg served with a perfect sunny side up on a bed of fragrant coconut rice.

Lavi Taco

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7DmCwXSHhp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Lavi Taco is a rustic-chic taqueria at Gourmet Park. Renowned for its authentic and flavourful Mexican street tacos with a contemporary twist, Lavi Tacos offers guests a taste of Mexico in every bite.

Don't miss their Signature Birria Tacos, featuring tender oxtail and brisket slow-cooked to perfection, served with melted cheese and spicy birria broth, a true sensation for your taste buds.

If you're craving some bite-sized goodness, the Grilled Chicken Tacos won't disappoint, with tender, smoky grilled chicken thigh served on corn tortillas.

Luke's Lobster

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8GZ2VBtANy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Craving a taste of the ocean's enticing treasures? Look no further than Luke's Lobster, voted New York's Number One lobster rolls, with lobsters sustainably harvested seafood by skilled fishermen in Maine, Portland. The Luke's Trio is a well-known favourite, while the hearty and creamy, Clam Chowder is a comfort treat any day.

Support local

In the mood to support local? Chun Noodle Bar and Mad Roaster are part of the innovative RWS Taste Tank initiative, which champions local entrepreneurs and food brands with a social enterprise component.

Chun Noodle Bar elevates the classic Cantonese dish of wanton noodles with savoury gourmet ingredients, while Mad Roaster not only serves delicious brioche and specialty coffee but also creates opportunities for refugees, featuring miniature refugee artwork on their products.

New & fresh flavours

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6063KItxoH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Gourmet Park keeps things fresh with a rotating roster of new vendors and limited-time pop-ups. Among the newcomers making waves, Beirut Express offers delightful Middle-Eastern delicacies, serving up gourmet shawarmas, doner kebabs and vibrant hot mezze, all made to order for a quick bite while exploring Sentosa.

Meanwhile, Two Island Fried Chicken, helmed by Chef Vikramjit Roy, brings together the best of local flavours and amazing condiments in irresistibly crispy, succulent fried chicken.

Sweet treats

Whether you're craving doughnuts or dairy-free delights, Gourmet Park has you covered. Indulge your sweet tooth with a visit to Spank My Dough! and Coolhaus at Gourmet Park.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4mXp-Ntinc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

At Spank My Dough! dessert aficionados can treat themselves to handmade artisanal Bombolinis, perfectly fluffy and filled with delectable scratch-made fillings. Handcrafted with love and a sprinkle of mischief, these treats are made fresh daily in small, tasty batches.

Meanwhile, LA cult ice cream brand Coolhaus, offers vegan-friendly and lactose-free ice cream in innovative flavours, perfect for cooling down on a sunny day.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6u28dysKcE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Gourmet Park at Resorts World Sentosa is located within The Bull Ring, Level One, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. Open Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm. Admission is free.

This article was first published in City Nomads.