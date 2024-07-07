Kaarla unveils wood-fired communal dining menu with Australian-Japanese delights

Perched atop CapitaSpring, a rooftop dining oasis, Kaarla Wood-Fire Grill and Bar, unveils its refreshed dining programme, inviting guests to a communal dining experience with a view.

At 51 storeys high, dining at Kaarla is always a breathtaking experience — be it day or night — now enriched by the company of your nearest and dearest as you savour the unique fusion of Australian and Japanese cuisines.

Alongside its new menu, its bar programme also gets an update with live music every Friday, and daily happy hours from 3pm - 10pm (from S$15 for house pours), while ladies can imbibe on S$10 Martinis, house pours, and select wines on Wednesday - Friday from 5 pm onwards.

So, we had to visit and try their new menu and drinks. And from the looks of its dinner service on a Thursday night, this looks like the perfect post-work spot. This is our review of Kaarla's new communal menu centred on wood-fired Australian-Japanese Delights.

From the world's highest food forest

From its skewers to its hearty Aussie BBQ and desserts, Kaarla brings forth its farm-to-fork concept by infusing fresh harvests from the 1-Arden Food Forest into its drinks and dishes.

Sip fresh picks in the refreshingly tangy Garden Mojito (S$22++) with lime, lemon balm, and fresh mint and the citrusy Garden Fizz (S$22++) with a touch of peach and rosemary. And find them imbued throughout the meal in salads, sauces, and more.

Just so you know, this is not just another rooftop garden, but a meticulously curated food forest with over 150 plant varieties across the Singapore Food Heritage Garden, the Wellness Garden, the Mediterranean Potager Garden, the Japanese Potager Garden, and the Australian Native Garden.

Growing non-native crops here means extensive research and development to refine cultivation methods and conditions for optimal growth. This also means extensive planning and conscious usage to ensure sufficient supply throughout the year.

Smoking up Australian-Japanese cuisine

Led by Executive Chef Lamley Chua, Kaarla's new menu blends Australian and Japanese flavours in affordably priced sharing plates, showing us that a quality dining experience with friends doesn't have to break the bank.

And with its move away from the course menu, the new menu offers greater flexibility for communal dining or post-work drinking sessions.

Moreish snacks like the Lotus Root Chips (S$12++), brushed with dashi honey and topped with nori-tama furikake, and Pork Belly skewers (S$16++ for 2) brightened with lemongrass marinade and Australian leeks, are the perfect start to the meal.

From the small plates, we enjoyed the Australian Wagyu Beef Tartare (S$24++), mixed in the pickled onions and cured egg and savour the play of textures with gruyere crisps.

Some wood-fired small plates to try include the Coal Roasted Tiger Prawns (S$22++) where the perfect char enhances the prawn's sweetness.

Adventurous folks can reach for their signature Salt Cured & Smoked Kangaroo (S$26++), thinly sliced and served on a bed of black barley.

Sharing hearty mains

Offering options from the land and the sea, the sharing mains include hearty delights like the Natural Pork Loin (S$36++) served on a bed of braised barley and accompanied by vegetables from the food forest and drizzled over with caramel miso brown butter sauce — a little goes a long way.

The Black Angus Grain Fed Sirloin (S$48++) is served with pickled seasonal vegetables and Tamari beef jus, alongside a creamy and delectable chestnut mushroom puree.

A real surprise on the table was the unassuming Coal Roasted Spiced Cauliflower (S$23++). Sprinkled with chilli goma sauce and roasted hazelnut for extra crunch, this smoky and yummy delight hits all the right notes in flavours and textures; a win for all types of eaters.

To end with something sweet, we tried and loved the 'Splice' (S$18++) delivering a burst of tropical freshness with peppermint gum gelato, together with pineapple ice and kar lime.

We also indulged in Cherry Ripe (S$18++), a delightful creation with the unbeatable combination of wood-roasted cherries and dark chocolate ganache, served with coconut fudge.

Kaarla Wood-Fire Grill & Bar is located at 88 Market St, #51-02, CapitaSpring 048948, p.+65 9837 8248. Open Mon – Fri 11:30 am–2:30 pm, 6–11 pm, Sat 11:30 am–3 pm, 6–11 pm. Closed on Sun.

