Pincers out: Popular Ministry of Crab from Sri Lanka to open at Dempsey in July

Love crustaceans? Then we have some good news for you.

The famed Ministry of Crab is set to open its first outpost in Singapore at Dempsey come July 3 and will be the brand's sixth international outlet.

Hailing from Colombo, Sri Lanka, the establishment specialises in Sri Lankan mud crabs.

"Prepare to indulge in a globally celebrated feast featuring our renowned Sri Lankan mud crabs, succulent freshwater prawns, and an array of the freshest seafood cooked in a harmonious medley of Japanese, Sri Lankan, and Mediterranean flavours," they shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 11).

Diners can also look forward to trying their popular dish, Crabzilla, which features 2kg of crabs. There's also the Prawnzilla, which has more than 500grams of prawns.

Ministry of Crab added that limited reservations are available and "only the quickest will secure their spot".

Details on the prices and menu here are not confirmed yet.

A dream to open in Singapore

Ministry of Crab was founded in 2011 by chef-restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, 53, along with Sri Lankan cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardena, 47, and Kumar Sangakkara, 46.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Darshan said it was a dream to open a restaurant in Singapore and he had flown to our little red dot in August last year to recce the Dempsey venue.

The 68-seater restaurant is located in an old Dutch hospital.

"I was very excited by the whole look, feel and size," Darshan told ST.

"Being in a colonial-looking space brings connection to our home in Colombo, and we were absolutely excited to be awarded the tender. We can’t wait for Singaporeans to visit us and taste our food."

Ministry of Crab has won numerous awards and from 2015 to 2022, the flagship restaurant was ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Last year, it made it to the 51-to-100 section of the list and the restaurant's latest ranking in this year's list is at No. 77.

