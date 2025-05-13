Girl ends up with stitches after injuring toe in Sentosa pool

An outing to Sentosa turned awry for a young girl vacationing in Singapore, after she purportedly sustained a cut on her feet while playing in the pool of a beach club.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 4 at Ola Beach Club, said the child's mother in a Xiaohongshu post on May 8. The two are reportedly from Shanghai.

In her post, the user wrote she had discovered her daughter's toe was bleeding fiercely after the girl suddenly voiced that she was in pain.

A photo attached to the post show that the girl had cut her little toe. The mum didn't reveal the age of her child.

The mother noted that a restaurant server and chef stepped forward after she asked for help. The club then called a medic, who administered first aid and advised the girl to visit a hospital as the cut was "very deep".

According to the woman, the restaurant manager had said then he could not promise any compensation but would inform the management. She was also given a business card and asked to email them for follow-ups.

Injury required 4 stitches

The family subsequently brought the girl to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard, where she received four stitches. The hospital bill came up to over $1,200, according to the attached photo of the receipt.

In her post, the mother claimed that there was an audio fixture, which had sharp edges, in the pool of the beach club and said that the club had not responded promptly to the incident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the management of Ola Beach Club said they are aware of the incident involving a customer injury and are deeply sorry it happened.

"Immediate assistance was provided at the time of the incident, and we have been in direct contact with the customer via email since then," they said.

Additionally, the beach club has "fully met and supported the family with all their claims".

"We have also extended and remain committed to support and aid the family in their recovery."

Ola Beach Club added that they have conducted a review with the support of a professional expert, who have been tasked to take necessary steps to prevent any future accidents and ensure the safety of all guests. It did not elaborate on what steps will be taken.

"We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and hospitality," said the club management.

[[nid:681830]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com