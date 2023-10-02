Adam Cheng's eldest daughter commits suicide, church looking for him to handle funeral matters

Veteran Hong Kong actor-singer Adam Cheng's eldest daughter Cheng On-yee died in the United States last month at the age of 55.

And according to a report by Hong Kong publication HK01 yesterday (Oct 1), the church that Cheng attended is now trying to contact Adam, 76, to handle her afterlife arrangements.

Adam and his ex-girlfriend Lu Huiru had Cheng in 1968, before Adam married Hong Kong comedian Lydia Sum.

Cheng reportedly attended classes at St. Bridget Chinese Catholic Church in California and was uncontactable since Sept 26.

Her friends from church contacted the police as they were worried about her well-being. She was reportedly found to have committed suicide after police broke into her residence.

A funeral was held for Cheng on Sept 30, but both her parents were uncontactable.

The report also wrote that Cheng was brought up by her mother and had no contact with Adam. A few years ago, Cheng and Adam met in Las Vegas when the latter was there to perform.

Adam reportedly once said in an interview: "I sponsored On-yee to study in college many years ago and did not remain in contact with her after that. I don't know if I can still recognise her if we meet on the streets."

[[nid:649917]]

Hong Kong publication AS1 Entertainment reported yesterday that they attempted to contact Adam via phone, but he did not respond.

Adam had been famously romantically linked with three women, according to a separate report by HK01. He dated Lu, who was said to be infatuated with him, for three years and had Cheng. After they broke up, Lu raised Cheng on her own.

Adam later married Lydia and had a daughter Joyce Cheng in 1987. They divorced a year later. Lydia died in 2008 at the age of 62 and left her assets to Joyce, who is now a singer.

In 1989, Adam married Taiwanese actress Koon Jing-wah, 59. They share two daughters, Winnie and Cecily Cheng.

In a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headlines yesterday evening, Jing-wah responded to media queries on Cheng's death and said that they are looking into the matter.

ALSO READ: 'It's because your parents are celebs': Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen's teenage son apologises after childish act 4 years ago was unearthed

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com