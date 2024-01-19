Additional tickets for Taylor Swift's Singapore concerts to be released on Jan 25

There's a glimmer of hope for Swifties who haven't secured tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Singapore yet — additional tickets will be released soon.

Ticketmaster sent out an email newsletter today (Jan 19) sharing that a limited number of tickets will go for sale Jan 25 at 10am.

Taylor performs in Singapore on March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9, and it is unclear how many additional tickets are being released, and if they are for all the concert dates.

"Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while currently available inventory lasts," the newsletter read.

"Your existing access code will continue to work until you've purchased a total of four tickets through your Ticketmaster account."

The newsletter gives further details on how to access the tickets for sale, including what their access codes are and a link to where to purchase tickets.

In messages seen by AsiaOne, some fans received an email with a typo and were concerned that it could be a scam, but the email address it was sent from appears to be legitimate.

The email also appears to have only been sent to fans who had previously registered their interest for the concerts and received an access code. Fans who were previously on a waitlist commented on X, previously known as Twitter, that they have not received the email.

According to posts on X, fans who have already purchased tickets have also received the email, and will be eligible for more tickets if they have not yet purchased four in total.

