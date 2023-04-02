'Left with no choice': Addy Lee announces departure from live-streaming platform Mdada which he co-founded

If this isn't one big April Fool's prank, then Mdada customers might have just seen the last of Addy Lee on the live-streaming platform.

In a surprise announcement on Saturday (April 1), celebrity crimper Addy Lee announced on social media that he had left Mdada, the e-commerce company which he co-founded with Michelle Chia and Pornsak.

Citing his poor health as the reason, Addy stated that he had left Mdada on March 17, 2023. He added that he had come to the decision with "mixed feelings".

He went on to elaborate that the past four months have "had a negative impact on my health", sharing about his numerous hospitalisations.

"Doctors reminded me to rest and take care of my body, but I pressed on as I didn't want to disappoint anyone...," Addy continued, as he expressed his dedication to Mdada customers.

Addy stated that his health had deteriorated further following a surgery three weeks ago and doctors had given him a "last warning".

He wrote: "This left me with no choice but to leave Mdada and continue my healing journey. It's regretful that I have to leave at this juncture because I can't bear to give up on my 'Mbabies', but I know I need to focus on my health."

He rounded off his post by thanking "Mdada & Team" and wished them well. In his post, Addy also expressed his gratitude to co-founders Michelle and Pornsak.

But Addy's fans can take heart that this won't be the last we see of him. He added at the end: "This is definitely not a goodbye, but a 'see you'".

In the weeks before his announcement, Addy had shared several photos of himself from hospital. In one of them posted on February 27, he'd indicated that he was suffering from issues with his cervical spine, specifically in his neck and back.

In another photo shared last week, Addy stated that he'd been hospitalised four times and had undergone three operations within a month.

"My mum told me not to work so hard, and that she didn't need so much money," Addy said, adding that she had cried while continually persuading him to return to Malaysia to rest.

AsiaOne had earlier reached out to Addy regarding his health condition but have yet to receive a reply. According to Shin Min Daily News, he has also not responded to latest efforts made to contact him.

If true, the news comes approximately three months after co-founder Pornsak announced that he had parted ways with the company.

PHOTO: Instagram/Michellechiaofficial

In a reaction to Pornsak's admission to AsiaOne that there was a "generation gap" between him and his other co-founders which resulted in differing points of view, a statement put out by the company expressed surprise at Pornsak's remark.

When contacted by Lianhe Zaobao on Addy's departure from Mdada, Pornsak appeared to be surprised by the news and sent his well wishes.

"Wishing him a speedy recovery on behalf of everyone at ICHIGO.sg!" he was quoted as saying, with the website being a new company set up by himself and former actor Kang Chengxi as well as another partner.

Sole remaining co-founder Michelle Chia has so far remained silent on social media regarding Addy's departure.

Addy's post, however, has attracted considerable attention, including from celebrity friends such as Hong Huifang, Priscelia Chan and Pan Lingling, who expressed their well wishes.

