Livestreaming e-commerce platform run by Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia made almost $4 million in sales in 2 months

Mdada was just a livestreaming sales platform that debuted to very little fanfare last September — apart from the fact that it was started by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, actor-host Pornsak and former Mediacorp actress Michelle Chia.

However, the company has grown over the past year, and according to a CNBC article on Nov 1, it now commands a weekly revenue of $500,000.

It was also reported that for the months of August and September this year, Mdada made $3.9 million in revenue. The company has more than five million livestream views, over 28,000 followers and has almost 30 employees.

Pornsak, 39, told CNBC's Inside E-Commerce that the secret to their success is "entertainment".

He explained: "You need to plan your show because this is not just selling, this is infotainment. Entertainment needs to be high, and that can be very challenging because sometimes even I myself run out of ideas."

The actor also told Singapore Business Review (SBR) last month: "Consumers are no longer looking for well-priced affordable and quality products and services these days, they are also looking for an out-of-the-norm shopping experience that can engage them as they watch the live-stream sales during their free and personal time."

The company's physical livestreaming hub was launched in SIngapore in August and its compound comprises 11 livestreaming studios and a warehouse.

It was previously reported that Mdada sells almost anything and everything from skincare products to perfume for pets to million-dollar cars. However, the most expensive item they have sold was a Rolex Daytona Green Dial worth $120,000.

Mdada declined to reveal their specific earnings figures but said that they are profitable. For the financial year (ended Sept 30), the company's unaudited revenue was about $15 million.

ALSO READ: Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia start livestream on Facebook to sell anything from pet perfume to million-dollar homes

On Oct 19, Mdada also announced that they will be sending their full team of livestreamers for an induction programme with a line-up of potential partners from Europe, including beauty, wellness and fashion brands and merchants with a significant presence in Southeast Asia.

Pornsak told CNBC that the company trains their sellers, who are also called "key opinion leaders". They learn "exactly what to sell, when to sell, and who to sell to".

Most recently, former Mediacorp artiste Shane Pow joined the ranks of their sellers after his release from prison. He told 96.3 Hao FM's DJ Anna that he will be heading to Germany with Pornsak for a livestream.

"I believe we'll be selling German facial products," he said.

bryanlim@asiaone.com