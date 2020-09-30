Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia start livestream on Facebook to sell anything from pet perfume to million-dollar homes

With most entertainment outlets closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there isn't much that we can do and admittedly, some of us might be a little bored cooped up at home as well. Even local celebrities have started their own businesses during this period to pass the time or earn some cash, with Darren Lim offering rides on his yacht and Thomas Ong selling durians online.

The latest celebrity venture to enter the fray is a livestream collaboration between celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, popular host Pornsak and former Mediacorp actress Michelle Chia.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Michelle said that livestreaming is a group-buying concept — a new business model spawned by the current pandemic. "Especially during this current situation, people may feel lonely, so watching livestreams is also a form of companionship," she added.

The 45-year-old mentioned that the trio will host their shows together around four days a week, while the other days will see new faces taking over either one of them. The newbies are currently being trained before being able to livestream on their own, said Michelle.

Livestreaming on MDaDa

Naming their company MDaDa, the three personalities livestream on Facebook for hours, selling almost anything and everything from skincare products to perfume for pets to million-dollar cars.

Pornsak said they have also collaborated with law firms to sell legal services such as will-making. The most expensive items they've tried selling on the platform are million-dollar cars and houses.

"We are willing to try anything. If we are able to try out 'flights to nowhere', we also plan to livestream the experience," the 38-year-old said in the interview.

Unfortunately, those plans will have to be scrapped as Singapore Airlines has just announced that they will no longer launch flights to nowhere, replacing the plan with an on-ground restaurant and tours instead.

On their livestreams, the three bubbly personalities engage their audience by chatting with them, replying to comments, asking questions and giving tips on how to use a product.

Careers first, livestreaming business second

If you are wondering whether the livestreaming business is more profitable than acting, Michelle quipped, "why else would the three of us spend so much time doing it?"

She told Shin Min Daily News that while she wants to sell more products, they once livestreamed for four hours and it wasn't enough to sell the 120 products they had on hand.

However, the livestreaming business is ultimately a side gig, as the celebrities are still busy with filming or recording shows.

For Pornsak, he has two new shows that will be broadcast on TV soon and Michelle is busy filming her own programmes as well. "There was one time where we livestreamed late into the night, then I went home to sleep for three hours before reporting to the studio at 6am," Michelle said.

Nevertheless, Pornsak noted that the three friends and business partners are still able to accommodate each other's schedules and find time for hosting the livestreams together.

