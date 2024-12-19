Adriana Lima marries film producer partner in secret

Adriana Lima has married her partner Andre Lemmers in secret.

The supermodel has been dating the film producer since 2021 and they welcomed their first child together — a son named Cyan — in August 2022 and the Victoria's Secret star has now revealed the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Sharing a picture of her wedding ring on Instagram, Adriana wrote: "Officially Mrs Lima Lemmers AKA Limers".

She added an emoji of a diamond ring and a bride to confirm the wedding news, but didn't give any more details about her big day.

Adriana was previously married to Serbian NBA player Marko Jaric and they are parents to two daughters — Valentina, 12, and Sienna, nine — together while Lemmers also has two children from a previous relationship.

Adriana and Marko walked down the aisle in 2009 but split in 2014 and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The wedding news comes just weeks after Adriana returned to the Victoria's Secret runway after a six-year absence.

She was part of the underwear brand's fashion show in New York City in October and a source told DailyMail.com the model enjoys life as a mum but she missed her work.

The insider said: "Adriana has had to be committed to other things in life. But she missed doing the job she has loved forever.

"She wants to prove that she still has it."

Adriana previously hit back at cruel online trolls who criticised her looks — insisting she hasn't changed her appearance but she's just a "tired" mom-of-five.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs.

"Thanks for your concern."

