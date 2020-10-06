After 16 years, Wu Chun finally holds wedding ceremony with his wife and cries at her dress

If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it.

The thing is, 40-year-old Bruneian singer-actor Wu Chun actually did that 16 years ago, but he didn't hold a wedding ceremony with his wife Lin Liying, 39.

Fans will soon get to watch the couple hold their long-overdue nuptials in the next episode of the Chinese variety show Before Wedding.

In a teaser clip of the finale, Wu Chun saw his wife in a wedding dress for the first time and broke down in tears as he called her beautiful. His daughter NeiNei, 9, also surprised the couple with a dance and pranced around the venue like a fairy in white.

The former Fahrenheit member also took to Instagram (on NeiNei's account) to share photos of the ceremony and wrote: "Once upon a time, you met someone who changes everything... Once in a lifetime, right in the middle of our life, love gives us a fairytale wedding... That's the dream. [sic]"

It's been a long time coming as the series aired its first episode in early March and after three months, fans and viewers alike get to collectively partake in their happy ending.

But it wasn't without bumps in the road as it was previously reported that some of Wu Chun's fans were angry over the revelation that the Bruneian had married Lin in 2004 instead of 2009 as he claimed before. Some even commented that they felt cheated.

In an earlier part of the show, the pair took out their wedding certificate which showed that they tied the knot in 2004.

As Fahrenheit was created in 2005, this also meant that Wu Chun was already married when the boyband made their debut.

