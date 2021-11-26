After Netflix exit, Star Trek: Discovery will be available to select international markets on Nov 26

It looks like international fans will be able to catch Star Trek: Discovery earlier than anticipated. This news comes after Paramount’s recent announcement that the series is leaving Netflix and would not return to international audiences until 2022.

Now, international fans can soon catch the fourth season when it premieres on Nov 26, just over a week after its American premiere.

“To all of the international Star Trek: Discovery fans,” the network tweeted.

“We hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first.

“Therefore, during this transition, we are doing everything we can to get the new season to you as soon as possible. We are incredibly proud of Discovery. We promise to give this franchise and its loyal fans all the global love and visibility it deserves in the expanding universe on Paramount+.”

Unfortunately, not all international fans will be able to catch the series. The series will still remain on Paramount+ and will be available on Nov 26 in European and South American markets, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Finland, Guatemala, Norway, Sweden and Venezuela where episodes will air weekly.

For fans in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland and the UK, Pluto TV – a channel owned by ViacomCBS – will be airing new episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting from Nov 26.

Where does this leave fans in Asia and the rest of the world then? Chances are, these fans will have to dodge spoilers and patiently wait for Paramount+ to globally launch in 2022 so that they can catch Star Trek: Discovery on the streamer.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.