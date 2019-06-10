After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad

Nicholas Tse recently said on a talk show that he had nurtured a love for Chinese singer Faye Wong for 20 years.
PHOTO: Apple Daily
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

HONG KONG - Cecilia Cheung once said she is counting on her three sons to look after her in old age.

The 39-year-old actress is already getting such support, with her eldest son Lucas, 12, coming to her defence.

Nicholas Tse, who married Cheung in 2006 but got divorced in 2012, recently said on a talk show that he had nurtured a love for Chinese singer Faye Wong for 20 years.

Asked for his views, a defiant Lucas said Tse is not important in his family's life.

"My brother (Quintus, nine) and I seldom see our father because he is very busy. When I am sick or when my brother has a fever, it is my mother who looks after us," he revealed.

According to Sin Chew, Lucas added that he is not unhappy that his parents are separated, noting that Tse "does not deserve her".

Lucas and Quintus have a brother called Marcus who was born last year. Cheung has not said who the father is.

Tse and Wong, 50, first dated in 2000 but broke up two years later after talk had it that he was going after Cheung.

He is now again with Wong, whose marriage to actor Li Yapeng in 2005 ended in 2013.

ALSO READ: Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Cecilia Cheung Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Your next long weekend destination - Penang, Malaysia
Your next long weekend destination - Penang, Malaysia
Latte, kopi c or cappuccino: Which coffee has the most calories?
Latte, kopi c or cappuccino: Which coffee has the most calories?
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

LIFESTYLE

Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season

SERVICES