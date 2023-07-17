Ah Girls Go Army actress Karyn Wong gives tour of '1-bedroom' home renovated from 4-room HDB flat

After years of living in a utility room with her then-boyfriend and later a one-bedroom condominium after they got married, local DJ-busker Karyn Wong finally got an upgrade.

On Friday (July 15), the 34-year-old appeared on the recent episode of Just Swipe Lah with Jernelle Oh to give a tour of her new "one-bedroom" home renovated from a four-room HDB flat.

"I moved from a small one-bedroom condominium to a one-bedroom flat," joked Karyn.

When asked about how she got through living in small spaces, the Ah Girls Go Army actress responded: "Looking back now, I really think it was quite unbelievable because we have quite a lot of stuff."

She mentioned how she "broke down" at times while living in the utility room because she would see other girls wearing different clothing while she only had "a few clothes".

"I'm really very happy because there's room in the house now," added Karyn with a smile.

Showing off her new Japandi-style minimalist home, she shared that she knocked down the walls of a room to make her living room more spacious.

Further into the living room is her work space, complete with a desk, piano and her busking equipment.

An open-concept kitchen with white countertops could also be seen.

Karyn had to get used to the big upgrade: "I remember during the first month after I moved in, I thought it was so tiring that I had to walk so many steps.

"Walking from the kitchen to the bedroom, I thought, wow my house is so big... I felt so tired and I would feel so breathless," added Karyn.

Her favourite space in the entire house? The pink toilet.

Two different types of pink tiles are used for the walls, and the floor is laid with terrazzo tiles.

With how fancy the entire home looks, one would have high expectations for the master bedroom.

The room in question though was so bare that it took Jernelle by surprise.

"We cannot film the master bedroom, they haven't finished furnishing it," she joked.

The room only had one queen bed, with not even a bedside table.

Nevertheless, Karyn made space for every girl's dream: A walk-in wardrobe.

At least she won't be going through a fashion crisis anytime soon.

